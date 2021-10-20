    • October 20, 2021
    Player(s)
    Taylor Lewan, Julio Jones, Randy Bullock, A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers

    Wednesday Injury Report: Walk It Off

    In the wake of Monday's emotional and physical matchup with Buffalo, coach Mike Vrabel decreased the physical demands of the week's first workout.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – It was not business as usual for the Tennessee Titans.

    Two days after an emotional and dramatic victory over the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike Vrabel eased his players into their work week. Rather than the standard Wednesday practice, players performed a walkthrough that followed meetings, which were pushed back from their regular early morning starts.

    “I just felt like I try to do what is best for the football team,” Vrabel said. “We get a lot of reps done. They get to see a lot of plays. We have a group of (scout) team on each side that helps us out so we will get to see plenty of plays.

    “… I just felt like it was an emotional, physical game, a lot of guys are banged up, and this is the decision that I felt like was best for the team. Bring them in a little later, let them get some sleep, get treatment at a little later time, and then get back to a normal schedule (Thursday).”

    As it was, 10 players were listed on the official NFL injury report Wednesday. Seven of them, including left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion), wide receiver A.J. Brown (illness), wide receiver/returner Chester Rogers (groin) and kicker Randy Bullock (shoulder), did not participate.

    The complete Titans-Chiefs  injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (illness), K Randy Bullock (shoulder), CB Chris Jackson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and WR Chester Rogers (groin). Limited participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), LB Monty Rice (groin) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). 

    KANSAS CITY

    Did not practice: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), TE Jody Fortson (Achilles), WR Tyreek Hill (quad), LB Anthony Hitchens (tricep) and G Joe Thuney (hand). Limited participation: DE Chris Jones (wrist), TE Travis Kelce (neck), S Tyrann Mathieu (thumb/toe), DT Jarran Reed (back), CB Charvarius Ward (quad) and G Trey Smith (ankle). Full participation: TE Blake Bell (back), T Orlando Brown (groin), DB Chris Lammons (shin), DT Khalen Saunders (ankle) and CB L'Jarius Sneed (wrist). 

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) lays injured on the field during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
