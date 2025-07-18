Titans CB Falls Out of Top 10
To say that L'Jarius Sneed's first season with the Tennessee Titans was a disappointment would be an understatement.
The Titans acquired Sneed, 28, in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March of 2024, and promptly signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million extension to make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Unfortunately, he only played in five games due to injury, and when he was on the field, he allowed a passer rating of 91.8 when targeted, a far cry from the 56.2 passer rating he allowed with the Chiefs in 2023.
Sneed's rough showing in 2024 has unfortunately affected his perception around the league. In an ESPN poll, NFL coaches and executives left Sneed out of the top 10 cornerbacks entirely. He was ranked as the No. 4 corner in the league entering last season.
"Obtained in a trade with the Chiefs in March 2024 and subsequently signed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract, Sneed was limited to five games in his first season in Tennessee with a quadriceps injury," ESPN wrote. "Sneed did not participate in the Titans' offseason program, raising doubts about whether he'll live up to the elite corner status his rich contract suggests. 'We're waiting for him to show us the player that he's been,' Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said of Sneed at minicamp."
The good news is that Sneed still earned an honorable mention, so there is some hope that he could bounce back.
"I know he had a rough year with injuries and some off-the-field stuff, but he was really good for three years [in Kansas City]. The Chiefs must have known it was a good time to walk away," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Snead is by far the most experienced corner on Tennessee's roster, and as a two-time Super Bowl champion, he's obviously shown that he can shine on the biggest stage. The Titans hope that he can get back to his peak form this season, though him skipping minicamp is definitely cause for concern.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!