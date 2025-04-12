Titans' L'Jarius Sneed Sued After Car Dealership Shooting
A Tennessee Titans cornerback is facing some legal trouble this offseason after wrapping up his first year in Nashville.
According to Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Titans veteran L'Jarius Sneed is being sued for at least $1 million by a Texas man stemming from a shooting incident in December at a car dealership in Texas.
The plaintiff, Christian Nshimiyimana, 23, alleges that Sneed or Sneed's assistant shot at him from their Lamborghini while Nshimiyimana was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a dealership in Carrollton (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas.
The lawsuit was officially filed in Dallas in February and states that the incident was “an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight."
A spokesperson for the Titans told the Associated Press that the organization is “aware of the matter and have been in contact with NFL Security per league protocol," per Pro Football Talk.
In a statement obtained by the AP, Nshimiyimana's attorney said that "the proof is there" to find Sneed or his assistant guilty.
“The proof is there,” Attorney Levi McCathern told the Associated Press, per PFT. “There is video surveillance from the dealership showing the car and the person who opened fire on Christian. We want to know why this happened. We’re thankful no one was shot, but we continue to search for the reason behind this incident.”
Sneed was traded to the Titans last offseason after spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls during the 2022 and '23 campaigns. He signed a four-year $76.4 million contract with the Titans.
However, Sneed dealt with injury issues during his first year in Tennessee, finishing the 2024 season with just five appearances (five starts) while posting 23 total tackles (19 solo). Snead has 10 career interceptions.
