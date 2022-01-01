The Other Guy Acquired in Tannehill Trade

NASHVILLE – No one would say the Tennessee Titans paid a steep price in their March 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins, particularly given when they got in return.

To acquire Ryan Tannehill, who has led them to two playoff appearances (a third is all but assured), one AFC Championship game and more than a handful of come-from-behind victories, the Titans gave up a seventh-round pick in 2019 and a fourth-round selection in 2020. Based on that alone, it is easy to say they got the best of the deal.

It is also easy to forget that Miami also threw in a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft. Tennessee used that choice to select David Long, who quickly developed into a starter at inside linebacker and figures to be a fixture on the defense for the next couple years.

Long has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury but practiced all week without limitations. That has set the stage for his return to action Sunday at Nissan Stadium when the Titans (10-5) host the Dolphins (8-7), just in time to provide a full picture of what Tennessee got in that trade nearly three years ago.

“I know that nobody wants to be back more than David,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “David was one of those players that got an opportunity to go in there and really play well and help us and help himself.

“He hadn’t been in there for a while. That is human nature to have some frustration. I know he is excited about his week of practice and where he could potentially be to help us on Sunday.”

Since he became the Titans’ general manager in 2016, Jon Robinson has chosen six players in the sixth round of the draft. Long already has started more games (13) than the other five combined, and his 36 appearances are almost as many as that entire group, which includes current reserve offensive lineman Corey Levin and wide receiver/special teamer Racy McMath.

Long started five games late last season when Jayon Brown was hurt and eight of the first nine this season before the injury bug caught up to him. At the time he was sidelined, he was the Titans’ leader with 66 tackles and had led the team in tackles (or shared the team lead) five times. He is still third in stops behind Kevin Byard (79) and Harold Landry (68).

Long’s emergence as a physical and instinctive presence in the middle of the defense has been well-timed given that long-time starters Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown are in contract years. It is likely that franchise officials will allow both to become free agents after this season.

“David is a hell of a player,” Evans said. “… Being able to come back and kind of get into the feel of things and getting back into the scheme and all those things – it’s always good. … As many guys as we can get back … especially going into the end of the season.”

Miami did not get nearly as much out of the trade. It used the seventh-round pick in 2019 on a backup running back who was released after two rushing attempts in two years and traded the 2020 fourth-round choice.

The Dolphins’ defense, of course, will have to deal with Tannehill on every snap Sunday.

How much their offense sees of Long, however, is unclear. Tennessee’s defense is different now than it was the last time Long played, Nov. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. Zach Cunningham has been claimed off waivers and has started the last two games at Long’s spot. How those two will be used in concert with Evans and potentially Brown remains to be seen.

“Great problem to have,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “You can never have enough good players. So, we’re excited about all of them and what they bring. I think they’re all a little bit different in what they bring. It gives us a little bit of multiplicity in how we can use them.”

And with Tannehill and Long, the Titans reaped multiple rewards from one trade.