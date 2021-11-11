Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Thursday Injury Report: Julio's Hamstring Still an Issue

    The Pro Bowl wide receiver was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, was not listed on the week's first injury report.
    NASHVILLE – He’s back. And not in a good way.

    The Tennessee Titans added Julio Jones to the injury report Thursday, and the veteran wide receiver was a limited participant in the day’s workout due to ongoing issues with a hamstring injury.

    Jones was not included on Wednesday’s injury report, and was the only new name for the Titans and their opponent this week, the New Orleans Saints, on the week’s second report.

    Jones had been listed each of the previous six weeks and was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He eventually played 43 snaps in that contest (his most since Week 2) after having sat out the previous week.

    The seven-time Pro Bowler, acquired in June via a trade with Atlanta, has missed three games and failed to finish two others this season because of the ailment, which has been an issue since training camp. He has yet to play in more than two consecutive games.

    Tennessee (7-2) is 5-1 with him in the lineup. He is third on the team with 21 receptions for 336 yards but leads the Titans with an average of 16 yards per reception.

    The complete Titans-Saints injury report for Thursday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (hip), S Dane Cruikshank (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), ILB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and DL Teair Tart (groin). Limited participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and T Taylor Lewan (knee). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Nick Dzubnar (knee) and T Kendall Lamm (back).

    NEW ORLEANS

    Did not practice: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), RB Alvin Kamara (knee) and T Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder). Limited participation: WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and DE Carl Granderson (shoulder). Full participaton: T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related-rest). Injured reserve: DE Payton Turner (shoulder).

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
