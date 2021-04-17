What Are The Odds: 2021 Win Totals

The over/under for the number of games the Tennessee Titans will win this season is shy of their 2020 victory total.

If you think the Tennessee Titans will be a better team in 2021 than they were in 2020, there is money to be made. The same is true even if you think the Titans will be just as good as they were last season.

Over the last week, many gambling outlets released their futures lines for the coming NFL season, and the over/under for the Titans’ win total – even with a 17th game added to the schedule – universally falls last season’s 11, which ended a streak of five straight 9-7 campaigns and was enough that Tennessee finished first in the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

By far, the most common over/under for Titans wins is nine and a half. The William Hill Sports Book is willing to go to 10 while BetMGM.com sees nine as the proper number. Among the high-profile gambling outlets, FanDuel.com has not issued any such figures.

A look at what various sports gambling outlets current have as the over/under for Tennessee Titans 2021 wins:

• William Hill Sports Book: 10

• VegasInsider.com: 9.5

• DraftKings: 9.5

• ActionNetwork.com: 9.5

• PlaySugarhouse.com: 9.5

• Unibet: 9.5

• Covers.com: 9.5

• FoxBet.com: 9.5

• Bet MGM: 9

Tennessee is one of three teams that has won at least nine games in each of the last five seasons. Kansas City and Seattle are the others, and each managed more wins than the Titans in 2020 (Kansas City 14, Seattle 12).

“The last five years, I’m proud of what we’ve done so far,” general manager Jon Robinson said early in the offseason. “… We’ve been to the playoffs three times, won the division this last year, won 11 games to get in the playoffs. Not to toot our own horn, but that’s a positive thing and we’ve got to be better.”

If they are, it will mean a big payoff for some.