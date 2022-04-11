Would (or Should) Titans Alter Offensive Approach?

NASHVILLE – Over the past four seasons, the Tennessee Titans have smashed head-first into the preferred analytics of the pass-happy NFL.

They’ve run the football more often than any other team under Mike Vrabel, and they’ve had plenty of success doing so.

But at least a couple of questions come to mind looking ahead to 2022, now that the team has added passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly, traded for wide receiver Robert Woods and signed tight end Austin Hooper. The Titans are likely to add another wide receiver in the first two days of the draft later this month as well.

One question: Will the Titans alter their run-heavy strategy to some degree, especially after All-Pro running back Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery last season?

The other question: How much should the Titans alter their offensive strategy, given the team’s winning ways over the past four years and its current personnel?

“We believe in a certain style of play,” Vrabel said earlier in the offseason. “We believe in a physical offense that’s going to be able to withstand four quarters and the rigors of a football season. Derrick’s certainly at the forefront of helping us do those things.”

It’s easy to bash the Titans for employing too much of a Neanderthal-like offense, given how often the team has hammered Henry into – and through – the defensive line since Vrabel arrived and Henry became a full-time starter.

In those four years, their percentage of running the football has looked like this: second-highest in the NFL in 2021 (48.8 percent running plays); third-highest in 2020 (50.3 percent); third-highest in 2019 (48.8 percent); and second-highest in 2018 (48.5 percent).

Passing the football on early downs? Please. Those Titans figures have been even more extreme compared to the rest of the NFL.

The Titans were 32nd in early down pass rate last season, 32nd in 2020, 30th in 2019 and 31st in 2018, per Sharp Football.

That’s no way to win a Super Bowl these days, scream the critics.

It’s a fair argument, considering the passing-game success of recent Super Bowl participants like the Rams, Bengals, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Patriots among others

But before you start hammering the coffee table and demanding more pass plays, consider how successful the Titans have been using their unique Henry-centric model over the past four seasons.

Since 2018, the Titans: have a 41-24 record; have four straight winning seasons; have won two straight division titles; have advanced to the playoffs three straight times; and have won two postseason games (of five). They’ve finished top 10 in the league in points twice in the last three seasons and top 10 in first downs in each of the last two seasons.

That’s pretty impressive stuff for a bunch of Neanderthals.