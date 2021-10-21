    • October 21, 2021
    A.J. Brown

    A.J. Brown Still Finding Food Poisoning Tough to Stomach

    The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl wide receiver said on social media that he continues to have digestive issues days after he played through illness.
    NASHVILLE – It looked as if A.J. Brown had overcome his bout with food poisoning in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

    Apparently, the parasite or whatever else is responsible for the situation has rallied. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to say that – days later – he continues to experience serious digestive issues.

    “My body is rejecting any food I eat,” he wrote. “This s••• ain’t no joke.”

    Brown has been listed on this week’s injury report with an illness and has been unable to practice each of the last two days. He is one of three Tennessee players who has not taken part in either of the workouts.

    His official status for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be determined Friday.

    The 2020 second-round draft pick was on last week’s injury report with a hamstring injury but was downgraded to “questionable” on Sunday when he first experienced symptoms, which he blamed on a visit to a Chipotle franchise a day earlier.

    After a slow start, Brown caught four passes for 61 yards in the fourth quarter as the Titans rallied to beat the Bills. He finished with season-highs of seven receptions for 91 yards, a performance that made him Tennessee’s leading receiver (17 receptions, 221 yards, 1 TD) coming out of the contest.

    “We know A.J. is a tough guy and a competitor as well,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Thursday. “We knew that it was going to take a lot to keep him out of that game.”

    A day after the game, Brown swore off all fast food.

    Two days after that, the situation has him swearing on social media.

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates the win as he walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
