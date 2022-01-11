Skip to main content
Former Titans Assistant a Head Coach Candidate

Former Titans Assistant a Head Coach Candidate

Jonathan Gannon, a member of Mike Munchak's staff a decade ago, has been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator for one season.

Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Jonathan Gannon, a member of Mike Munchak's staff a decade ago, has been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator for one season.

A former Tennessee Titans assistant coach will talk at least one NFL team currently in search of a head coach.

Jonathan Gannon, a member of Mike Munchak’s staff in 2012 and 2013, will interview with the Denver Broncos, who fired Vic Fangio on Monday.

Gannon, who turned 39 last week, is the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. He confirmed Tuesday that the Broncos have requested permission to interview him as he and his current team prepare for their playoff opener, Sunday against Tampa Bay.

He was a defensive quality control coach for two seasons under Munchak and defensive coordinator Jerry Gray.

Read More

Gannon spent the next three seasons in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings when Gray was that team’s defensive backs coach. It was there that he crossed paths with current Broncos general manager George Paton, who was Minnesota’s director of player personnel and assistant general manager during that time.

Gannon’s climb up the ladder began in earnest when he was hired as Indianapolis’ defensive backs coach in 2018. He remained in that role until the Eagles hired him.

He also spent time as a college and pro scout with the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).

To date, the Broncos have requested interviews with nine candidates, per NFL.com, the majority of them with a background on offense. That group includes one, Dan Quinn, who has been an NFL head coach, and several high-profile coordinators such as Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“I think Jonathan would be an awesome head coach,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said recently, via PhillyMag.com. “… I really want to keep him here because I think so highly of him. But I think he would be awesome, again, for the same reasons that I hired him to be the defensive coordinator… the same reasons I think he would be a really good head coach.”

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon before action against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Former Titans Assistant a Head Coach Candidate

44 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) runs the ball past the Steelers defense during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
GM Report

Days After Release, Running Back Added to Practice Squad

1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkser (86) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

Spreading It Around Elevated Pass Game

5 hours ago
Titans fans cheer for their team as they get ready to face the Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

Super Bowl Odds: Not Much Respect for Titans

Jan 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel jogs off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Vrabel Hire Looks Better With Each Spin of NFL Coaching Carousel

Jan 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) is congratulated on his touchdown during the second quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

PFF Grades: Passing Game Catches On

Jan 10, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs lines up against Tennessee Titans during the game at Nissan Stadium.
News

A Look at the AFC Playoff Field

Jan 10, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans free safety Terrence Brooks (8) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Julio Makes First Titans TD Count

Jan 9, 2022