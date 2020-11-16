SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Henry Plus 100 Yards, No Longer a Winning Formula

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Remember the good old days? That time when you could count on certain, simple truths?

For the Tennessee Titans, that was way back in 2016-19.

It was the era when 100 or more rushing yards from Derrick Henry meant a victory. Those were good times for the franchise. And now, they are long gone.

Twice in the last three weeks Henry has topped 100 rushing yards, but the Titans lost. The latest was Thursday’s 34-17 defeat against Indianapolis, when he ran for 103 yards on 19 carries. That happened 11 days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he 112 yards on 18 attempts.

Before that, Tennessee was a perfect 13-0 when Henry reached the traditional in-game milestone, 16-0, if you include postseason contests. The mark included victories earlier in the season against Denver, Minnesota and Houston.

“When I'm out there I try to make plays and do the best I can to help my team,” Henry said recently. “And so, I let the coaches do what they do and what they feel is best for the team. I'm going to go out there when I'm out there playing and do what I can to help us win.”

What exactly that is no longer is as clear as it once was.

Over the previous three seasons (2017-19), the Titans were a perfect 11-0 when they had a 100-yard rusher (14-0 including the playoffs). Henry, the second-round pick in 2016, accounted for all but one of those games, which came from DeMarco Murray.

“Obviously, Derrick is the main guy back there,” offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. “And, obviously, he’s had a ton of success for us.”

A 100-yard rusher still more likely than not means a victory. During the Titans era (1999-present), Tennessee has had a player hit that mark 96 times, and 75 of the (78.1 percent) resulted in a victory.

The most reliable – now that Henry has ceded that distinction – was Eddie George. The Titans were 17-1 from 1999-04 when George rushed for 100 yards or more. Chris Johnson was as likely to hit that mark as anyone but was not nearly as much of a factor in the outcome as Henry, George or any of the others. Just under 75 percent of his 35 100-yard games for Tennessee were in victories.

A look at the players who have had 100-yard rushing games for the Tennessee Titans (1999-2020), and the team’s record in those contests: 

Player
100-Yard Games
Record
Win Pct.

Chris Johnson

35

26-9

.743

Eddie George

18

17-1

.944

Derrick Henry

15

13-2

.867

LenDale White

7

6-1

.857

DeMarco Murray

6

4-2

.667

Chris Brown

7

4-3

.571

Travis Henry

6

3-3

.500

Marcus Mariota

1

1-0

1.000

Skip Hicks

1

1-0

1.000

The turn of events speaks more to Henry’s increased role in the offense than it does the impact of his ability and performance. After he led the NFL in rushing during the 2019 regular season and playoffs and he signed a sizable contract extension during the offseason, Henry is now central to whatever the Titans do when they have the ball.

During his first four seasons, particularly the first three, if he did not have success, coaches looked elsewhere on the roster for ways to move the ball. Now, Henry is on the field and in the game plan for virtually any situation that arises.

“Usually I'm coming off the field on third down but I’m getting opportunities this year,” Henry said. “So, (I try to) take advantage of them when I'm out there, do my job the best way I can and help my team make plays.”

Henry’s five 100-yard games this season already are one shy of the career-high six, he had in 2019. He leads the NFL with 201 rushes and is on pace for 357, which would be 54 more than he had last season when he carried it more than anyone else.

So, the opportunities for more 100-yard games will be there, even if getting to that mark does not necessarily mean Tennessee will end up victorious.

“He’s carrying a heavy load and I think he appreciates that,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think he revels in that. He comes, he shows up, he prepares, he’s engaged in meetings – those are all things that are important. I think that he’s been a great teammate, not only in his performance – I think speaks for itself – but the way he carries himself here as a leader.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

The team's training facility remains open after linebacker David Long is placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

David Boclair

A Countdown of the Titans' Top Plays of 2020 (So Far)

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, Malcolm Butler among those who have produced memorable moments through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season.

David Boclair

Remaining Games Ranked By Difficulty

Five of the last seven are on the road, including one each against the other three AFC South teams, and four opponents currently have winning records.

Mike Hogan

As Gostkowski’s Struggles Continue, Former Titans Kickers Flourish

Three of the four who kicked for Tennessee in 2019 are starters for other teams, the fourth is a practice squad player.

David Boclair

by

Blue Ruth 1957

A Look at Titans' Options if They Want to Change Kickers

Stephen Gostkowski has missed eight field goals in nine games, which has prompted speculation about how much longer franchise officials will stick with him.

Mike Hogan

Inside the AFC South: Defining Moments

A look at what got the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars where they are right now.

David Boclair

Corey Davis on Brother's Death: 'My Idol, My Hero'

Wide receiver was the Tennessee Titans' leader in receptions during Thursday's loss to Indianapolis a day after he lost his brother.

David Boclair

Special Teams Woes Doom Titans in Loss to Colts

Two mishaps when punting and a missed field goal played a significant part in Tennessee's 34-17 loss Thursday.

Mike Hogan

Left Guard Rodger Saffold Injured in Second Quarter

The 11th-year veteran is questionable to return with an ankle injury during Thursday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Hogan

Quotes of Note: Colts on Beating the Titans

A blocked punt, a bunch of fourth-down tries were among the many topics of conversation among the visitors after their 34-17 victory over Tennessee.

David Boclair