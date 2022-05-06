Skip to main content

Despite Injury, Henry Paced Titans in Merchandise Sales Last Season

The two-time rushing champion made significant gains after the preseason and finished just outside the top 20 among all NFL players.

Because of a foot injury that caused him to miss the final nine games, Derrick Henry did not gain nearly as many yards during the 2021 NFL season as he had in previous campaigns.

The Tennessee Titans running back made big gains in merchandise sales, however.

Henry ranked 21st among all NFL players in sales of apparel and related items from March 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the NFL Players Association. The rankings are a comprehensive compilation of sales of jerseys, bobbleheads, wall decals, plush toys and an array of other officially licensed merchandise.

That was up 14 spots from where the two-time rushing champion was during the preseason. Only three players made bigger moves up the list throughout the season – Pittsburgh linerbacker T.J. Watt (up 24 to No. 12), L.A. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (up 23 to No. 14) and Cleveland running back Nick Chubb (up 16 spots to No. 15). Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray matched Henry when he picked up 14 places and ended up 24th.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Henry finished just ahead of another Alabama running back, Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris, but was third among those at his position. Cleveland’s Nick Chubb was 15th and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott was 16th.

Quarterbacks accounted for 10 of the top 11 led by Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (No. 1) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (No. 2). That group included rookies Mac Jones of New England (No. 5) and Chicago’s Justin Fields (No. 8).

The only non-quarterback among the top 11 was San Francisco tight end George Kittle (No. 7).

Henry also was the only Titans player among the top 50 at this time in 2021,, when he was 26th. No Tennessee players made the top 50 from March 1, 2019 through Feb. 29, 2020.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and tight end Jonnu Smith (81) celebrate the touchdown during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Jonnu Smith Calls Tannehill 'One of the Best Teammates'

By David Boclair18 hours ago
Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. (21) makes the touchdown catch against Connecticut Huskies defensive back Ryan Carroll (39) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
News

New Class of Undrafted Rookies Looks to Catch On

By John Glennon22 hours ago
Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) lines up in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Haskins Runs After, Not From Contact

By David Boclair22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams] at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16.
News

No Question O-Line Answers Remain Elusive

By John GlennonMay 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Kevin Hogan (18) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
News

Recently Released QB Lands with AFC South Rival

By David BoclairMay 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) before individual drills during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Center Stage+

The Draft Changed Things For These Titans

By David BoclairMay 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws during the first half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.
Center Stage+

Tannehill Needed Lots of Time, a Little Therapy to Get Over Playoff Defeat

By David BoclairMay 3, 2022
Ryan Tannehill Reacts to Titans Drafting Malik Willis
Center Stage+

Tannehill on Mentoring Willis: 'Not My Job'

By John GlennonMay 3, 2022