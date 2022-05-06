Despite Injury, Henry Paced Titans in Merchandise Sales Last Season

The two-time rushing champion made significant gains after the preseason and finished just outside the top 20 among all NFL players.

Because of a foot injury that caused him to miss the final nine games, Derrick Henry did not gain nearly as many yards during the 2021 NFL season as he had in previous campaigns.

The Tennessee Titans running back made big gains in merchandise sales, however.

Henry ranked 21st among all NFL players in sales of apparel and related items from March 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the NFL Players Association. The rankings are a comprehensive compilation of sales of jerseys, bobbleheads, wall decals, plush toys and an array of other officially licensed merchandise.

That was up 14 spots from where the two-time rushing champion was during the preseason. Only three players made bigger moves up the list throughout the season – Pittsburgh linerbacker T.J. Watt (up 24 to No. 12), L.A. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (up 23 to No. 14) and Cleveland running back Nick Chubb (up 16 spots to No. 15). Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray matched Henry when he picked up 14 places and ended up 24th.

Henry finished just ahead of another Alabama running back, Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris, but was third among those at his position. Cleveland’s Nick Chubb was 15th and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott was 16th.

Quarterbacks accounted for 10 of the top 11 led by Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (No. 1) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (No. 2). That group included rookies Mac Jones of New England (No. 5) and Chicago’s Justin Fields (No. 8).

The only non-quarterback among the top 11 was San Francisco tight end George Kittle (No. 7).

Henry also was the only Titans player among the top 50 at this time in 2021,, when he was 26th. No Tennessee players made the top 50 from March 1, 2019 through Feb. 29, 2020.