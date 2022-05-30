Five Must-Win Games for 2022

These are the games that look like they could make or break the season as Mike Vrabel's team looks to continue its run of success.

Unpredictability is one of the things that makes the NFL so popular.

Every year there are surprise teams, surprise players, surprise outcomes. The well-worn phrase “any given Sunday,” cliché though it may be, is rooted in absolute truth. The possibilities for each matchup every week of the season are plentiful.

Against that backdrop, it is tough to predict how things will play out over the course of an 18-week season. It has been three weeks since the 2022 schedule was released and there are more than three months until the first game is played.

However, as it looks right now, these are five games that seem more important than most – call them must-wins – if the Tennessee Titans are to extend their streaks of three straight playoff appearances and consecutive division titles: