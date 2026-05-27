Titans Undrafted Rookies: How Each UDFA Can Make Roster in 2026

The Tennessee Titans did two important things this offseason- they got younger and they improved the depth around the roster.

The 2026 draft class featured a few guys who should start and contribute immediately, while a few more who could play rotational roles. Then, after the draft, the team signed an impressive undrafted free agent class that featured several prospects who easily could have been drafted.

It's always fun to watch UDFAs compete for spots on the roster. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Bryce Oliver, Mason Kinsey, and Julius Chestnut are some of the notable undrafted players who have recently found roles with the Titans.

With that in mind, who could be in line to earn a roster spot this year? Let's go over every UDFA and see what they need to do to earn a spot in 2026.

WR Tyren Montgomery

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Xavier Restrepo (87) talk between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyren Montgomery is one of the most talented UDFAs the Titans added. The receiver dominated at the DIII level in college and was actually one of the most productive receivers at all levels. Montgomery impressed during the Senior Bowl as well, showing he wasn't just a product of playing poor competition. The thing is, there's probably only one receiver spot available, so Montgomery will have to beat out K.J. Osborn, Xavier Restrepo, and Bryce Oliver.

WR Hank Beatty

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Hank Beatty (13) runs drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hank Beatty, like Montgomery, was an extremely productive college receiver. The Illinois product caught 70 passes for 864 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 and had one of the lowest drop rates in the country. Beatty isn't the fastest or biggest receiver in the world, so he would have to work exclusively out of the slot. It will be tough for Beatty to make it just based off of pass-catching, so he will likely need to stand out on special teams as well.

OT Aamil Wagner

Tennessee Titans tackles Aamil Wagner (69) and Rasheed Miller (62) run through drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think Aamil Wagner has one of the easiest paths to making the roster of any UDFA. The Titans don't have great depth at tackle, and Wagner is an experienced starter who played against real competition in college. The tackle especially excelled as a pass blocker, which could be welcomed in Brian Daboll's offense. Wagner has a real shot to be the swing tackle on the final roster.

OT Rasheed Miller

Tennessee Titans tackle Rasheed Miller (62) gets some coaching from offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rasheed Miller, like Wagner, is a massive offensive tackle who started plenty of games in college and played against tough competition. Miller is interesting because he originally played guard before switching to tackle, so that versatility could give him an edge. The Louisville product only allowed one sack in 2025, and he played against some top edge rushers in the country. Miller has to beat out Wagner and others for a roster spot.

LB Sean Brown

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sean Brown easily could have been drafted, but an injury limited him to just five games in 2025. Still, Brown put up 44 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in those five games and was a captain for the NC State Wolfpack. Brown is a bit undersized as well, so he will likely need to carve out a role on special teams to make the team.

LB Mani Powell

Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is pressured by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Mani Powell (16) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Mani Powell did everything for the Purdue defense in 2025. The linebacker racked up 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks for the Boilermakers. Powell isn't the best in pass coverage, but he's a solid run defender and even offers some pass rush skills. Like Brown, Powell may need to carve out a niche on special teams to stick around, but it's not impossible.

LB Shad Banks Jr.

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Shadrach Banks (19) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of the UDFA linebackers, I like Banks the most to make the team. That's because Banks is incredibly quick and has solid coverage instincts. In 2025, Banks came down with three interceptions, including one pick-six, and also broke up two passes. Banks has standard inside linebacker size but his above-average speed could give him an edge over the competition.

DB Jeadyn Lukus

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeadyn Lukus was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but his production never lived up that hype. Lukus played sparingly his first two seasons at Clemson and then played in 14 games in 2024, ending with 34 tackles and one interception. He has prototypical size for a boundary corner and decent speed, but he'll need to have a breakout this summer to make the team, even in a room that isn't very deep.

DB Jalen McMurray

Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McMurray starred at Temple before transferring to Tennessee for his final two collegiate seasons. In 2024, McMurray played a small role, but he stepped up in 2025 and had a solid season. The defensive back racked up 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and five pass deflections. He'll struggle with the fastest receivers, but he has good ball-tracking skills and is solid against the run. McMurray's best chance to make the team is to prove he can play the nickel. The Titans don't have many options there, so the Tennessee product could play his way into a depth role.

DB Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I am shocked that Latrell McCutchin Sr. didn't get drafted. The corner played solid competition as a member of Oklahoma, USC, and Houston and was excellent at breaking up passes, especially in 2025. The lanky corner broke up 10 passes in 2025 and also added 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. McCutchin could easily snag a backup corner spot on the boundary.

DB Bishop Fitzgerald

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald is another UDFA I really expect to challenge for a roster spot. The Titans don't have great depth at safety either, and I only see three locks to make it ahead of Fitzgerald. The USC product has solid coverage skills, evidenced by his five interceptions and First-team All-American honors in 2025. Fitzgerald should have been drafted, but the Titans are glad he wasn't.