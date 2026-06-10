Identifying 3 Realistic Titans Trades That Could Still Happen This Summer

The Tennessee Titans, for the most part, have their roster ready to go for the 2026 season. Of course, spots at the bottom of the roster are still up for grabs, but we have a good idea of who the starters will be.

While the roster is in better shape than it was six months ago, this is far from a perfect team. As a result, there could be some trades the Titans are willing to make. Today, we're going to go over three trades that I think still make sense. Two will feature the Titans trading a player away, and one will feature the Titans adding a player.

Will Levis Saga Finally Ends

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This one won't exactly surprise anybody. We've wondered for months whether or not Will Levis would be traded, and at this point, I don't see another option. Levis has not been great this summer at OTAs and thus hasn't given the Titans a reason to keep three quarterbacks around.

Because Levis has been wildly inconsistent, he won't have a crazy trade market. However, teams have either already started minicamp or will start soon, and if their backup quarterbacks struggle, Levis could suddenly becoming an interesting trade piece. I wouldn't be surprised if the Titans were able to move the quarterback before the season begins.

Possible destinations: Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dolphins and Jets are both expected to be bad in 2026, so they may find Levis worth a risk. The Jets are set to roll with Geno Smith, and they could use some real competition for the veteran, while the Dolphins would be reuniting Levis with Malik Willis. The Bucs, meanwhile, are currently set to roll with Jake Browning, who did not look very good in his last regular-season action.

Calvin Ridley Pushed Out by Exciting Young Receivers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All offseason, I've been under the assumption that Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor are all roster locks. Assuming the Titans keep six receivers, this would mean there's only one spot available for the field.

However, what if the Titans move Ridley? K.J. Osborn, Xavier Restrepo, and Bryce Oliver have all had fantastic offseason, and undrafted free agent Tyren Montgomery is interesting as well. If the Titans move Ridley, the door would be opened for two of these other impressive receivers to make it instead of just one. I still don't think it's likely, considering Ridley reworked his contract to stay, but stranger things have happened.

Possible destinations: Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens

The Commanders make sense because their depth behind Terry McLaurin is not great. Interestingly, Ridley could also reunite with Chig Okonkwo, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks. The Bills and Ravens are both contenders who could use more depth at receiver. I wouldn't expect more than a late-round pick as compensation due to Ridley's contract.

Trade for Cesar Ruiz

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

We've spent much of the offseason wondering who's going to play right guard and center for the Titans in 2026. Lloyd Cushenberry was cut and Kevin Zeitler isn't getting re-signed, so where does that leave the team?

Well, Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson were brought in during free agency and Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona were drafted. However, if these options aren't progressing like expected, don't be surprised to see the Titans go shopping. The Saints' Cesar Ruiz has been floated as a trade candidate, and I think he'd be a nice fit. Ruiz has 83 career starts on the interior offensive line and can play guard or center.

In 2025, Ruiz struggled as a run blocker, but his pass blocking grade was 73.1, which ranked 13th out of 81 qualified guards.

The Saints might move off Ruiz to save some money and because they drafted Jeremiah Wright, who they seem to like, in 2026. Ruiz is under contract for two more seasons, so he wouldn't be a pure rental either. Adding a player like Ruiz would take pressure off the rookies and greatly help the depth at worst.