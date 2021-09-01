Three Draft Picks Among Former Titans Cut as NFL Rosters Reduced

Third-round choices Blidi-Wreh Wilson (2013) and Jeremiah Poutasi (2015) have stuck around after they failed to make an impact with Tennessee.

The Tennessee Titans were not the only NFL team to make cuts Tuesday. The other 31 franchises also trimmed their rosters in order to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

As a result, some former Titans are now looking for work. That group includes three Tennessee draft picks, two who were selected in the third round, but never panned out.

A rundown of some notable for Titans who were caught up in the most prominent and sizable wave of roster moves prior to the regular season:

• Blidi Wreh-Wilson, CB (Las Vegas): A third-round pick in 2013, Wreh-Wilson appeared in 34 games (14 starts) in three years with Tennessee. He spent the last five seasons as a role player with Atlanta and set a career-high with 15 games played in 2020. He signed with the Raiders in early June.

• Jeremiah Poutasi, T (Las Vegas): A third-round pick in 2015, Poutasi played 11 games as a rookie but was cut at the start of his second season. Since then, he has spent time with five other NFL franchises but has played just one game, with Jacksonville in 2016.

• Brad Seaton, T (Tampa Bay): A seventh-round pick in 2017, he failed to make the Titans’ opening-day roster as a rookie and spent the majority of that season on the practice squad. Since then, he has spent time with Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Tampa Bay again (2020) but never has appeared in a regular season game.

• MyCole Pruitt, TE (San Francisco): The most versatile of the Titans’ tight end quartet in 2020, Pruitt played 42 games and scored all four of his NFL touchdowns over three seasons in Tennessee. Before that, he spent time with four different franchises over three seasons. The Titans allowed him to become a free agent this offseason, and he finally signed with San Francisco in early June.

• Matt Dickerson, DT (Las Vegas): The Titans invested three full seasons in the 2018 undrafted free agent, and Dickerson appeared in 18 games during which he recorded 15 tackles and no sacks. Tennessee allowed him to become a free agent this offseason. He signed with the Raiders in March.

• Isaiah Mack, NT (Denver): Mack made it with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played 21 games over a season-plus before he was released last November. He spent most of the remainder of 2020 with New England and appeared in two games for the Patriots. He signed with Denver early this offseason.

• Kareem Orr, CB (L.A. Rams): Undrafted in 2019, Orr appeared in seven games over two seasons with the Titans, including five in 2020. He made 14 tackles but did not break up any passes. Tennessee cut him in May, and the Rams signed him late that same month.

• Jamil Douglas, G (Buffalo): Douglas spent the past two years as one of the primary backups on the interior of Tennessee’s offensive line. He appeared in 29 games over those two seasons with five starts in 2019. He was not re-signed this offseason and agreed to a deal with the Bills in early April.

• D’Onta Foreman, RB (Atlanta): He joined the Titans as a member of the practice squad late last September and was added to the active roster in November. Foreman appeared in six games and rushed for 95 yards, which made him Tennessee’s fourth-leading rusher. He was not re-signed during the offseason and finally landed with Atlanta days before the Titans and Falcons met in Week 1 of the preseason.

• Tuzar Skipper, OLB (Atlanta): An addition to the practice squad early in 2020, he made four appearances (two starts) for Tennessee as a practice squad addition to the gameday roster. The Titans released him just before the start of training camp, Atlanta signed him days later and he spent the entire preseason with that franchise.

• Trevor Siemian, QB (New Orleans): Tennessee signed him early in its 2020 training camp when franchise officials decided they had seen enough of seventh-round pick Cole McDonald. He was the Titans’ first quarantine quarterback last season until New Orleans plucked him from the practice squad. He had been with the Saints since but did not appear in a game for them.

• Kristian Wilkerson, WR: (New England): He was one of several notable undrafted wide receivers who signed with the Titans last season, when there was real opportunity. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the one who stuck around. Wilkerson went to New England as a member of the practice squad last November and stuck around until this week.