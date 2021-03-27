Recapping the Titans' Roster Moves

More than in other seasons, Tennessee has not simply added players at the start of the NFL contract year, it has subtracted them as well.

It is well known that you have to spend money to make money.

For the Tennessee Titans in recent weeks, it has been the opposite. They had to make money, so to speak, in order to spend it. Once they made room under the NFL’s salary cap with the removal of some high-profile names from the roster, they began to spend. And spend. And spend.

With more than $128 million used to sign free agents for the new league year, which began on March 17, Tennessee is one of the NFL’s biggest spenders. It is eighth total contract values and 10th in guaranteed money committed to new contracts.

With the free-agent market having reached a lull, this is a good time to look at exactly what the Titans have done over the past few weeks.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Signed from other teams

• Bud Dupree, OLB (Pittsburgh) – five years, $82.5 million ($35 million guaranteed)

• Denico Autry, DL (Indianapolis) – three years, $21.5 million ($9 million guaranteed)

• Janoris Jenkins, CB (New Orleans) – terms TBD

• Josh Reynolds, WR (L.A. Rams) – terms TBD

• Kevin Johnson, CB (Cleveland) – one year, money TBD

• Kendall Lamm, T (Cleveland) – two years, $6.8 million ($3 million guaranteed)

• Ola Adeniyi, OLB (Pittsburgh) – terms TBD

• Morgan Cox, LS (Baltimore) – one year, $1.212 million ($887,500 guaranteed)

Re-signed

• Jayon Brown, ILB – one year, $5.3 million ($3.25 million guaranteed, contract includes two voidable years)

• Ty Sambrailo, T – one year, $1.9 million ($750,000 guaranteed)

• Geoff Swaim, TE – one year, $2.5 million ($2.25 million guaranteed)

• Marcus Johnson, WR – one year, $1.128 million ($287,500 guaranteed)

Signed with other teams

• TE Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots – four years, $50 million ($31.25 million guaranteed)

• WR Corey Davis, New York Jets – three years, $37 million ($27 million guaranteed)

• CB Desmond King, Houston Texans – one year, $2.5 million ($500,000 signing bonus)

Unsigned

Jadeveon Clowney, OLB

DaQuan Jones, NT

Stephen Gostkowski, K

Jack Crawford, DT

MyCole Pruitt, TE

Marshall Newhouse, T

Will Compton, ILB

Tye Smith, CB

Daren Bates, ILB

Nick Dzubnar, ILB

Senorise Perry, RB

Matt Overton, LS

Observations: Some of the spending was necessitated by the bevy of cuts that took some notable names from the roster – but freed up salary cap space. Such is the state of NFL economics. … It is no surprise that the biggest deal went to Dupree, a proven pass rusher. After last season, there was nothing that needed a more significant upgrade than the pass rush. … Autry looks like someone who can make a huge impact playing alongside Jeffery Simmons. … Brown’s return was a pleasant surprise given that David Long looked ready to be a starter. … Jenkins is the second thirtysomething cornerback the Titans have signed in as many years (he is 32). The hope for management and coaches is age has not caught up with him the way it did with Johnathan Joseph, who was 36 when he signed in 2020.

RELEASED

Signed with other teams

• Adoreé Jackson, CB, New York Giants – three years, $39 million ($26.5 million guaranteed)

• Malcom Butler, CB, Arizona Cardinals – one year, $6 million

• Adam Humphries, WR, Washington Football Team – one year, money TBD

Unsigned

• Kenny Vaccaro, SS

• Dennis Kelly, T

• Chris Milton, CB

Re-signed

• Breon Borders, CB – one year, $920,000

Observations: No matter how bad the pass defense was in 2020, removing three-quarters of the starting secondary is extreme, particularly since Butler played well and Jackson figured to be healthier (much healthier) this season. … In addition to his presence on the field, Vaccaro will be missed in the locker room as well, possibly even more. … Kelly deserved better after playing through pain for a significant portion of last season, but salary cap issues demanded his release.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Re-signed

• TE Anthony Firkser – one year, $3 million

• Khari Blasingame, FB (exclusive rights free agent) – one year, $850,000

Not tendered

• Matt Dickerson, DT – signed with Las Vegas (terms TBD)

• Kalif Raymond, WR – signed with Detroit (terms TBD)

• Jamil Douglas, OL – unsigned

• D’Onta Foreman, RB – unsigned

• Joshua Kalu, DB (exclusive rights free agent) – unsigned

Observations: Typically, the vast majority of these guys get tendered and provide important, experienced depth. The fact that the majority of this group won’t be back could have a bigger impact than most realize. … Firkser has a chance to play a much bigger role this season but must show that he can be an effective blocker consistently, not just when the defense is expecting a pass. … Blasingame, likewise, has a chance to expand his responsibilities given that last year’s tight end quartet won’t return en masse. … It is possible that no Titans player ever spent three years on the roster and saw less game action than Dickerson. Maybe a change of scenery will give him a chance to get on the field.

TRADED

• Isaiah Wilson, T, to Miami with 2022 seventh-round pick for a 2021 seventh-round pick (No. 232). Released by the Dolphins on March 20.

Observations: That the Titans were able to get anything for him was remarkable. … That things did not work out with Miami given the way they went in Tennessee is no surprise. … That he sabotaged his standing with the Dolphins so quickly is utterly mind-blowing.