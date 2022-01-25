Decision on Landry Looms Large

A number of significant contributors are set to become free agents in March. Most notably, franchise officials must decide if they want -- and can afford -- to pay their three-time sacks leader.

NASHVILLE – The main man on the edge for the Tennessee Titans over the past few years moves front and center as the team heads into the offseason.

After posting career highs in sacks (12), tackles for loss (14) and quarterback pressures (49) in 2021, the 25-year-old Landry is poised for a fat new contract in the coming weeks.

The only question: Will that deal keep him with the Titans or will it send him elsewhere via free agency in March?

There seems little doubt Tennessee would want Landry back for a fifth season and beyond. He was a big part of a defense that upped its sack total from 19 in 2020 to 43 in 2021. That unit then tied an NFL postseason record when it sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow nine times in last Saturday’s playoff loss.

“It’s going to be important (to re-sign Landry),” safety Kevin Byard said. “I mean, I don’t do the contracts, I’m not (general manager Jon Robinson) or nothing like that. But if I’ve got to do another restructure on my deal like I did (to help sign Jadeveon Clowney), I’ll do that to fit Harold in there.

“I know he’s definitely going to earn a big contract for sure, and it’s going to be well deserved. But to have that front four back … We need those guys back, especially to be as successful as we were this year.”

Landry’s ability to get after the quarterback is his chief attribute, but his durability also has added to his value. The 2018 second-round pick has played in 64 of a possible 65 regular-season games over the past four years, starting every contest over the past three seasons.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Landry has played 2,609 defensive snaps over the past three seasons, which is over 250 more than the next-highest edge rusher – the Rams’ Leonard Floyd (2,357) – during that span.

So how much will it cost to bring Landry back?

PFF estimates Landry will land a four-year, $60 million contract, the same terms Floyd got when he signed with the Rams last season. Spotrac estimates Landry’s contract value even higher, four years at $68 million. That would make him the seventh-highest paid outside linebacker in the NFL, per Spotrac with an average annual salary of $17.1 million. That would top average of $16.5 million the Titans gave Bud Dupree in one of last offseason’s biggest deals.

There are challenges on the salary-cap front. OverTheCap lists Tennessee as one of 10 teams currently over the NFL’s 2022 base salary cap of $208,200,000. Keep in mind that the Titans also will have to concern themselves with potential new deals for players like wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons down the line. Those two have one more year under contract but are eligible for extensions.

Still, the Titans would love to be able to bring back Landry as well.

“Definitely they need to (re-sign Landry) today,” Dupree said. “It will be fun. Harold is in a tremendous position right now in the offseason. He worked hard this whole time getting to that level. So, you know everything that he gets now is going to be a blessing for him.”

Landry’s situation will draw the most interest among potential Titans free agents, but here’s a look at 16 of the other players who will become unrestricted free agents in March unless they’re re-signed by the Titans first.

Center Ben Jones – Praised frequently by coaches for his toughness, leadership and intelligence, Jones has been the glue that held the offensive line together for six years. Durable? Jones has played in 160 of a possible 161 regular-season games during his 10-year career. And though he’s no youngster at 32, Jones is battling Father Time pretty well. He posted a 77.8 PFF grade during the 2021 season, the second-best mark of his career.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans – The future doesn’t look too bright in Nashville for the team’s 2018 first-round pick. Evans has always been hard-working and aggressive, but his play – outside of short-yardage situations – has been uneven. He hasn’t made significant strides since arriving. The acquisition of Zach Cunningham, and the development of subsequent draft picks David Long and Monty Rice likely mean an end to his tenure. He played just three snaps in the season finale against Houston and was inactive for the playoff contest.

Linebacker Jayon Brown – Brown’s situation is similar to that of Evans’. The Titans appear to be moving forward with Cunningham, Long and Rice as their top three inside linebackers. Brown was a healthy scratch in the last two regular-season contests, though he did get on the field for 23 snaps against the Bengals. He played only 10 games in each of the past two seasons for the Titans, primarily due to injuries.

Tight end Anthony Firkser – It was easy to believe Firkser would have improved upon his career-best 2020 numbers in 2021, following the departure of Jonnu Smith. But he wound up with 34 catches for 291 yards and an 8.6-yard average, all down from 2020. Firkser has pass-catching skills, but his ceiling as a blocker seems to limit how often he’s on the field.

Tight end Geoff Swaim – The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Swaim played 65 percent of the snaps on offense, primarily thanks to his abilities as a solid run blocker. But he also chipped in with a surprising 31 catches for 210 yards – including three touchdown receptions. It’s possible the 28-year-old Swaim might be back, depending on what additions the Titans make at this position in the offseason.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt – Pruitt was the third part of the tight-end trio with 14 catches, a total that included three touchdowns and 10 first downs. He did a solid job blocking as well, which helped earn him 43 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Pruitt also contributes on special teams, so – like the other tight ends – it’s possible he could be back, based on what else happens at the position.

Running back D’Onta Foreman – This should be an interesting situation to watch. Foreman took full advantage of the opportunity granted him when Derrick Henry was injured, carrying 133 times for 566 yards (4.3-yard average) and three touchdowns. Will those numbers attract the attention of other teams that might be willing to give him more of an opportunity? Very possibly. It’s hard to say what Foreman’s role would be if he returned to the Titans with a healthy Henry next season. But he looks like a great complementary candidate if the team decides to reduce Henry’s workload.

Running back Dontrell Hilliard – Hilliard is another back who took advantage of opportunity, eventually beating out Jeremy McNichols for the role of third-down back. He ran 56 times for 350 yards (6.3-yard average) and caught 19 passes for 87 yards. He’d be worth keeping to compete for that role again.

Wide receiver Chester Rogers – Rogers caught 30 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown last season, though 12 of those receptions – and his touchdown – came in the first four games. Rogers proved a good punt returner. His 9.8 yards-per-reception average was fifth among returners with at least 20 attempts. It’s possible the Titans might give Mason Kinsey a longer look next season in a similar role.

Ola Adeniyi – Brought in to help the special teams, Adeniyi did that. He played on 74 percent of the Titans’ special-teams plays and tied for third with 10 special-teams tackles. The more surprising benefit came in his defensive play, as Adeniyi – in limited time – produced 20 quarterback pressures (fourth on the team) and 2.5 sacks. He seems like a good fit.

Nick Dzubnar – A special-teams standout for his entire seven-year career, Dzubnar tied for the team lead with 11 special-teams tackles in 2021, while playing more than 80 percent of the Titans’ special-teams snaps for the second straight season. Those jobs are rarely set in stone, though, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be back.

Kicker Randy Bullock – Bullock brought some much-needed stability to the position and connected on 26-of-31 field goals, an 83.9 percent success rate. Bullock was a perfect 17-for-17 from inside 40 yards and was nine-of-14 from 40-plus. The 32-year-old recorded touchbacks on 56 percent of his kickoffs. Do the Titans bring back the vet or look at a younger leg?

Long snapper Morgan Cox – The 35-year-old Collierville, Tenn. native stepped into his role and performed flawlessly in 2021, which was no real surprise after he was named All-Pro in Baltimore in 2020. If the money is right, there seems no reason not to turn to Cox once again.

Safety Dane Cruikshank – Cruikshank played in nearly half the defensive snaps in 2021, a total boosted by the games he started when Amani Hooker was hurt. He proved a solid contributor and developed his skills covering tight ends in the team’s dime package. Cruikshank also played over 60 percent of the special-teams snaps. In a recent Twitter post, Cruikshank thanked Titans fans for their support over the past four years and said it had been an honor to suit up in the two-tone blue. The post sounded as if he had either made up his mind to head elsewhere – or had been told he wouldn’t be re-signed.

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko – The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Peko managed to carve out a little niche for himself in the second half of the season, thanks in part to injuries. He even produced 2.5 sacks and five quarterback pressures over his final three games, which included the playoff contest. The Titans might like another look in training camp at Peko, who could provide good depth.

Cornerback Buster Skrine – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga product was one of the many defensive backs signed during the season when injuries and COVID-19 hit. Unlike some others, Skrine, an 11-year veteran, acquitted himself well enough to stick around and even got 22 snaps in the playoff game. If he was to return, he’d face a lot of competition from younger players.