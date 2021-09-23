September 23, 2021
Thursday Injury Report: Firkser Still Sidelined

The tight end did not play Sunday at Seattle and has yet to practice this week in preparation for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt played more snaps for the Tennessee Titans in last Sunday’s game at Seattle than they ever had.

With three days to go until the next contest, against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium, it looks increasingly as if they will have the opportunity to do so again.

Anthony Firkser, who was expected to be the Titans’ top tight end this season, did not practice for the second time in as many days this week due to a knee injury that caused him to miss the game against the Seahawks. A week ago, Firkser was a limited participant for two days before he sat out on Friday and then was one of Tennessee’s inactives on gameday.

In his absence, Pruitt played a career-high 55 snaps against the Seahawks, and Swaim played 64 snaps. Pruitt’s previous high in 79 games before Sunday was 40 snaps for the Titans in 2018 against the New York Giants. Swaim’s total was two short of his career-high set in 2018 with Dallas and 15 more than he logged in any of his 10 appearances for the Titans last season.

Both are regarded more as blocking tight ends than pass catchers, but Pruitt also set career-highs with three catches for 43 yards, and Swaim chipped in two receptions for 10 yards. Of course, they also were heavily involved as Derrick Henry set a career-high with 35 rushing attempts.

“For those tight ends, we have all asked them to get as excited about blocking as we do catching some passes, and they did,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I thought they settled down there a little bit, but we ask a lot of those guys to be able to help us on the edge of our run game and I know they will continue to work on that.”

Esepcially if Firkser misses another game.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), CB Chris Jackson (illness) and OLB Derick Roberson (knee). Limited participation: ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and T Ty Sambrailo (foot). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (knee) and T Taylor Lewan (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: TE Jack Doyle (not injury related), T Eric Fisher (not injury replated), LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), T Braden Smith (foot/thumb) and QB Carson Wentz (ankles). Limited participation: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) and CB Xavier Rhodes (calf). Full participation: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder) and WR Zach Pascal (illness).

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) after a loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
