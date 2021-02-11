Another Former Titans Defensive Lineman Heads to Denver

A reunion of Tennessee Titans defensive linemen is taking place in Denver.

The Broncos signed Isaiah Mack on Thursday, which makes him part of a unit that includes Jurrell Casey.

The 24-year-old (he will turn 25 next month) split time in 2020 between the Titans and New England Patriots. In all, he appeared in eight games (six with Tennessee, two with New England) and was credited with three tackles and one quarterback hit.

Tennessee released him on Nov. 2, 2020 and the Patriots claimed him a day later. He remained on New England’s active roster for seven weeks before he was released and then finished the season on the Patriots’ practice squad, which made him a free agent.

Mack broke into the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga in 2019. He appeared in 13 contests with the Titans that season (one start) and registered eight tackles, one and a half sacks, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

The Titans traded Casey to Denver last March in a deal designed to free up salary cap space. The deal ultimately helped them sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney, who failed to register a sack before a knee injury forced him to finish the season on injured reserve.

Casey played just three games for the Broncos before he sustained a torn bicep, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season. The five-time Pro Bowler has two years remaining on the last contract extension he signed with Tennessee.

Denver’s defensive line in 2020 also included Sylvester Williams, who played for the Titans in 2017.

Casey’s departure was expected to create more opportunity for Mack in Tennessee. That’s not how it worked out. Now, they are together again.