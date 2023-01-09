Schwartz to Interview in Coordinator Search

The Cleveland Browns will interview the man who has served as the Tennessee Titans' senior defensive assistant for the past two seasons.

For two years, the Tennessee Titans have been vague about exactly what Jim Schwartz does for them.

Before long, they might have to do without him.

Schwartz, the senior defensive assistant, is one of several candidates who will interview with the Cleveland Browns in their search for a new defensive coordinator. SI.com’s Albert Breer was the first to report that the Browns had requested permission to interview Schwartz.

The position became available Monday when Cleveland fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who had the job for three seasons. The Browns (7-10) ranked 20th in scoring defense and 14th in yards allowed this season.

Schwartz returned to the Titans on April 6, 2021, after four seasons as defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As senior defensive assistant, his duties never were specified, and he was not made available to the media because he was not a coordinator or position coach. Indications are that he served primarily as an advisor to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who got his first opportunity to run a defense in 2021.

“We talk every day and go through different things,” Bowen said months after Schwartz was hired. “He's a great sounding board for me. He's been extremely helpful for me.”

Schwartz, 56, has spent 14 years as an NFL defensive coordinator with three different franchises, first with Tennessee from 2001-08 under former coach Jeff Fisher. He also was Detroit Lions head coach from 2005-09.

He broke into the NFL as a personnel scout with the Cleveland Browns in 1993 under then-head coach Bill Belichick. He first joined the Titans in 1999 as a defensive assistant and in four years rose to linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator.

Schwartz was defensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl, and his defense that season finished third in the NFL in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

Others reportedly under consideration for the Cleveland job include former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai former University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator/interim head coach Jim Leonhard.