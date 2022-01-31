Schwartz Helped Defense's Improvement, but How Much?

Determining just how much credit Jim Schwartz deserved for the Tennessee Titans’ defensive turnaround in 2021 would go a long way in determining how much the team would miss him if he’s hired away.

The NFL Network reported Sunday that AFC South rival Indianapolis planned to interview Schwartz for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position. That job came open when former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Schwartz holds the title of senior defensive assistant for the Titans, a job he’s held for one year.

In that one season, the defense made huge strides in multiple departments, improving from 28th overall in yards allowed to 12th; from 24th in points allowed to sixth; from 30th in sacks to tied for ninth; and from last in third-down conversions allowed to sixth.

There were many factors involved.

Shane Bowen, for instance, was named defensive coordinator for the first time in 2021, and the responsibility of coaching outside linebackers in addition to performing the duties of a defensive coordinator – as was the case in 2020 – was taken off his plate. That allowed Bowen more control of the defensive gameplan and more influence on all defensive position groups.

There were also plenty of personnel changes on defense in 2021, which included the addition of defensive lineman Denico Autry, edge rusher Bud Dupree, cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, cornerback Elijah Molden and – later in the season – linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Schwartz, who served as Detroit’s head coach for five years and as a defensive coordinator for three teams, including the Titans from 2001-08, surely deserves credit as well.

But it’s hard to say just how much, as it was difficult to get a read on how hands-on Schwartz was with the Titans’ defense in 2021.

“He is a part of our defensive staff and has been a great addition,” coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month.

Bowen was a little more expansive when asked about Schwartz’s role prior to the team’s playoff game.

“Just like all of our other assistants, they’re all extremely valuable,” Bowen said. “They do a really good job providing input for the gameplan.

“(Schwartz) is involved. He’s in every defensive staff meeting. I think the big asset for me is he‘s somebody I can bounce things off of. He’s been there, he’s done it. So, when I’ve got a thought, when I have an idea, a question, he’s someone I can turn to, right? He’s an invaluable resource to me. He has been throughout the season, and I think it’s been a great addition for us as a defensive staff.”

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Schwartz is “a strong candidate” for the job with Indianapolis, while also noting the team had already interviewed Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

There is a natural connection for Schwartz in Indianapolis. He and Colts head coach Frank Reich worked together for two years in Philadelphia. Reich served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017, which overlapped with Schwartz’s five years (2016-20) as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator.

The Colts have been the Titans’ biggest AFC South rival more often than not over the years. Indianapolis has finished second in the division the last two seasons, one notch below the Titans each time.

The Colts’ defense finished 16th overall in total yardage allowed last season, 19th in passing yards allowed, 10th in rushing yards allowed; and ninth in points allowed (21.5).

Who knows what the talents of Schwartz might bring to Indianapolis, especially since he’s now so familiar with the Titans?