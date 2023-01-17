Schwartz's Semi-Retirement with Titans Ends

After two seasons as senior defensive assistant on Mike Vrabel's staff, the long-time coordinator will charge of the Cleveland Browns' defense.

Jim Schwartz is going back to the grind. And back to where he started.

After two seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ senior defensive assistant, a nebulous position that kept him out of the spotlight, he will be the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Tuesday. ESPN was first to report the news.

He accepted the position on Mike Vrabel’s staff in 2021, months after he announced his intention to take a break from the “day-to-day coaching.”

“I have given my heart and soul to the game of football … throughout my 32 years as a coach,” he said in a statement released following the 2020 season. “Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being. I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job.”

With the Titans, he primarily served as a sounding board and advisor to Shane Bowen, a first-time defensive coordinator.

Cleveland’s will be the fourth defense Schwartz has led during his career. He was the Titans’ coordinator from 2001-08 under head coach Jeff Fisher, directed Buffalo’s defense for one season (2014) and Philadelphia’s for five (2016-20). His time with the Eagles included a victory in Super Bowl LII.

He also was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13.

Schwartz was the first of four candidates to interview with Cleveland. Seattle associate head coach/defense Sean Desai completed those interviews Monday. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson also were considered.

Schwartz’s first job in the NFL was as a personnel scout for the Browns in 1993 under head coach Bill Belichick, whose staff included the likes of Nick Saban and Eric Mangini.

He first came to Tennessee as a defensive assistant in 1999. He quickly rose to linebackers coach (1999) and defensive coordinator (2000). His final Titans defense finished second in the NFL in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed, the second straight year it was top 10 in both.