Patriots' Interest in Him No Surprise to Jonnu Smith

When tight end Jonnu Smith hit free agency, he had many possible suitors.

Now, though, it looks as if he only had one destination in mind.

In his first New England Patriots video press conference Smith indicated that the Pats match his football DNA. He also suggested that he had an inkling heading into free agency that his new team had their eyes on his services for over a year.

“From knowing what I know, I believe that everything they stand for kind of matches my football DNA,” Smith said, via Patriot Maven (part of the SI.com NFL community). “I just couldn’t pass the opportunity. I believe this franchise has everything it needs – all the right ingredients.”

The Patriots’ belief in Smith is apparent in the four-year $50 million deal they offered him in the early hours of the league’s legal tampering period.

Smith’s hunch that the Patriots had their eyes on him dates back to the week leading up to the wild card matchup between the clubs following the 2019 regular season. New England coach Bill Belichick offered effusive praise of the then-Titans’ tight end as the Patriots game planned to the hot Tennessee offense.

“He’s a very athletic player, hard to tackle, catches the ball well. He’s great after the catch -- probably the best in the league,” Belichick said then. “I mean, I can’t imagine anybody better than him after the catch. No, he looks like a tight end to me. And a good one.”

When asked, Smith suggested that though he was flattered by Belichick’s praise, he had to focus on doing his job as a player. The Titans won 20-13, but Smith caught only one pass for nine yards.

Still, it was enough for the Patriots, and Belichick, as they kept their eyes on Smith throughout 2020. He didn’t disappoint. Smith played in 15 games, recording 41 receptions and eight touchdowns. He recorded 238 yards after the catch and 448 receiving yards total (a career-high).

“I did [hear him say that]. And as a player I take everything with a grain of salt, you know, don’t think too deep into things good or bad. Because at the end of the day, I’ve got to go out and play, perform at a certain level,” Smith said. “... It was definitely a pleasure coming from him.”

And once the Titans told Smith he would not be re-signed, he knew where to look first for his new team.