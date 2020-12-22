One and Not Done

Kevin Byard believes his first interception of the 2020 NFL season won't be his last.

Interceptions don’t define how well a defensive back performs.

In Kevin Byard’s case, he has found ways to contribute even though the takeaways – normally a staple of his performance – haven’t necessarily been there.

“We want him, every play, to be able to communicate and do his job at a high level,” Tennessee Titans safeties coach Scott Booker said. “Sometimes those interceptions don’t come your way for whatever reason. But him being able to tackle. Him being able to play man-to-man on these elite tight ends we face, that’s what we work on.”

Through 14 games, Byard leads the Titans with 97 tackles. He also has broken up seven passes, forced one fumble and registered one tackle for loss.

Finally, against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, he tallied his first interception of the 2020 NFL season.

The pick snapped an interception drought that stretched to January 2019 and the divisional playoff victory at Baltimore. His last outside of the postseason was in the 2019 finale.

It also ended the tedious conversations of when an interception was due to come his way.

“I'm happy I got the interception,” Byard said after the game on Sunday.

Throughout the season, Byard remained tactful in his preparation, understanding that all he could do was practice his ball skills and know an interception was coming. After all, he led the Titans in that regard each of the last three seasons and his 17 total interceptions from 2017-19 led the NFL.

“When opportunities do come to get our hands on the ball, we want to make those plays,”

Booker said. “I know (Byard) does a lot of extra stuff with ball skills. He wants that for himself, and he works hard to prepare him for those opportunities.”

There is a belief going forward that Byard’s pick against the Lions means the flood gates will open for him in terms of takeaways. That could be a possibility because history shows that they tend to come in bunches.

In 2017, Byard collected three in one game against the Cleveland Browns and added two more the next week against Baltimore. Half of his four interceptions in 2018 came in the final three weeks of the schedule. The other half came in a three-game span in October and November.

With two weeks remaining in this season, there is time to add to his total as the Titans gear up for the postseason.

“Got the first one, so hopefully the trend will come,” Byard said. “But … it's all about getting them in the ‘W.’ If I get interceptions (and) we don't win, I'm not going to be happy.”

The interception in Sunday’s game against Detroit removed the weight from his shoulders, he said. But his focus remains on the search for ways to improve a Titans pass defense that is 29th among the NFL’s 32 teams in passing yards allowed per game and 18th in yards allowed per attempt.

“More importantly, I want him to continue to lead our defense, communicate and do his job at an extremely high level,” Booker said. “If he does that, all the other stuff will continue to come going forward.

“I am proud of (Byard) every week. He takes on the challenges every week. And guys just continue to do that. And hopefully, we continue to be successful.”