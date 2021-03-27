Free Agent Freed Himself of Social Media This Offseason

Cornerback Kevin Johnson said he wanted to 'cleanse my mind as he looked forward to his seventh NFL season.

Kevin Johnson might have some catching up to do in the virtual world soon.

Singed by the Tennessee Titans this week week, the veteran cornerback has been on a social media cleanse and admitted that he has not followed NFL Free Agency as closely because of it.

It’s a decision he made about a month ago in an effort to be more present-minded.

“I don’t know too, too much,” Johnson said during his introductory press conference. “...I haven’t been seeing the news and what’s been going on.

“... It’s a whole new era that we’re living in, in the social media era. I am just looking to cleanse my mind and be more in the moment, being focused on myself and what’s important to me.”

That’s not to say that Johnson is not aware of who his new teammates are.

A first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2015, Johnson has plenty of familiarity with the Titans after having faced off against them a handful of times over his four seasons in the AFC South. Head coach Mike Vrabel was his defensive coordinator in 2017 and cornerbacks coach Anthony Midget was also on that staff as a defensive assistant.

Johnson played a role in beating the Titans with each of the previous two teams of which he was a member, Buffalo in 2019 and Cleveland in 2020.

Johnson also has some level of familiarity with other members of the Titans’ free-agent class.

Last season with the Browns, he played against one of Tennessee’s top signings, linebacker Bud Dupree, who spent his first six seasons in the league with the Steelers.

Johnson mentioned that he has always admired the play of seasoned veteran Janoris ‘Jackrabbit’ Jenkins, a cornerback who signed with team earlier this month.

“I am familiar with Bud Dupree, playing against him last season and knowing what he has done throughout his career with the Steelers,” Johnson said. “... Janoris is definitely a guy who I have been watching a lot throughout my career, even going back to his Florida days.

“He’s a very accomplished cornerback in this league, someone who I look forward to getting to work with.”

The 28-year-old has played in 64 games with 25 career starts over six seasons. Johnson has one career interceptions, 22 passes defended, 199 tackles, six tackles for a loss of yards and 1 1/2 sacks.

He does not yet know when he will make his return to social media, but he is sure that his mind will be clear once he does.

“I am looking forward to looking in the moment the best way I can and looking to be the best man and person I can be,” he said. “... I am excited to get to work and meet these guys, my teammates. I am looking to help the team the best way I can.”