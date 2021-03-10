Malcolm Butler: 'A Lot of Gas Left in the Tank'

After being released by the Tennessee Titans, the veteran cornerback looks forward to finding a new team.

If one thing is clear it is that Malcolm Butler is eager for whatever comes next.

The Tennessee Titans informed the veteran cornerback that he will be released on Tuesday and officially made the move Wednesday. In a short message on Twitter, Butler thanked franchise leadership for giving him an opportunity as a free agent in 2018. He also signaled to other teams that this is not the end of the road for his playing career.

“I want to thank the Tennessee Titans, [controlling owner] Mrs. (Amy) Adams Strunk, [general manager] Jon Robinson and Coach (Mike) Vrabel for giving me an opportunity after I left the New England Patriots in free agency in 2018,” Butler wrote in a statement. “I also want to thank Tennessee Titan fans who supported me from beginning, and through my return from my injury last year to have my best season as a Titan this year.

“... I still feel I have a lot of gas left in the tank and look forward to helping another team make it to the Super Bowl.”

Butler hits the market fresh off his best season as a Titan. He led the team and tied a career high with four interceptions. He also led the team in passes defended (14) and contributed 100 total tackles, which is a career high. Among the highlights, his two interceptions shaped the Titans’ Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills, who went on to play in the AFC Championship game. He recorded an interception the Titans’ postseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens too.

Before 2020, though, many thought the Titans overpaid for Butler when they signed him to a five-year, $61.25 million free-agent deal he signed in 2018.

That season, Butler played in all 16 games with 11 starts. He broke up 12 passes, had 69 tackles and one interception. His Pro Football Focus grade was a career-worst 67.1, and that was after his play improved significantly over the second half of the season.

In 2019, Butler got off to a solid start. In nine games (all starts), he broke up 12 passes, had 32 tackles and one interceptions. A wrist injury, however, ended his season.

The two-time Pro Bowler started his NFL with four seasons as a member of the New England Patriots. He played in three Super Bowls and helped New England win two of them. Famously, he sealed the Patriots’ triumph in Super Bowl XLIX (2014) with a goal-line interception against Seattle in the final seconds.

Now, he looks to get back there. But just not with the Titans.

“I am blessed and grateful to continue playing the game I love,” Butler wrote. “The entire world has been affected by COVID-19, and I know this is a business, and the NFL has been so affected as well. I will continue to give 100% on and off the field wherever I play next year.”