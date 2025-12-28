How Titans Can Snap Saints' Winning Streak

The Tennessee Titans are playing their penultimate game of the season against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.

The two teams are battling for NFL draft positioning and pride, which could make this game go either way. Here's a look at what some members of the Tennessee Titans On SI staff predict for the game.

Jeremy Brener

The Saints have won three straight games and will look to make it four as they come to play the Titans, who are fresh off of a 26-9 victory in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, who did not have Patrick Mahomes on the field due to a torn ACL.

While the Titans proved that they can win at home last week, the Saints are coming into this game with momentum. Their wins against playoff hopefuls in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers suggest that the Saints may be better than their record.

Prediction: Saints 24, Titans 17

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throws against the New York Jets. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

The Saints are HOT right now so this is going to be an extremely interesting game. The Titans love to look sluggish after a win, but I feel like we're past that stage in the season. Going against New Orleans seemed like a cake-walk a few weeks ago, but now they're one of the better looking teams in the league.

Mike McCoy knows he isn't going to be asked to be the next head coach, so go out there and throw caution to the wind. If you win, it continues to build a winning culture which is what this team desperately needs. If you lose, you help the team get a better draft pick. Win-win in the eyes of many.

Prediction: Saints 23, Titans 21

Lane Mills

In what was seen just weeks ago by many as a potential battle for the top draft pick, Titans vs. Saints has now evolved into a lower stakes display of young talent that, for fans on either side, may seem like an exercise.

Once again, Tennessee looks to have a slight edge. Not only is Cam Ward on a season-best run under center, but — especially when compared to the Saints’ Tyler Shough — Tennessee appears to have the edge there. Otherwise, given their recent momentum and newfound “nothing to lose" mentality, the Titans appear to be in somewhat favorable standing to secure their third win in four games against New Orleans.

Prediction: Titans 24, Saints 16

