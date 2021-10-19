    • October 19, 2021
    Former Kicker in Line to Face Titans in Two Weeks

    Michael Badgley, released after a disastrous Week 1 performance, added to a division rival's active roster, at least temporarily.
    Author:

    The Tennessee Titans quickly turned away from Michael Badgley after one forgettable performance.

    Now, they are likely to find themselves face-to-face with their former kicker in just under two weeks.

    The Indianapolis Colts added Badgley to their active roster from their practice squad on Tuesday to fill in for Rodrigo Blankenship, who was placed on injured reserve. The earliest that Blankenship can return to the active roster is Nov. 6. The Titans (4-2) and Colts (2-4) are scheduled to finish their season series Oct. 31 at Indianapolis.

    Badgley made his Colts debut on Sunday as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He made his only field goal attempt and all four PATs he tried in a 31-3 victory over the Houston Texans and then reverted to the practice squad on Monday.

    “I thought Badgley did a great job stepping in there,” Colts coach Frank Reich said following the contest.

    It was a stark contrast to his only appearance with the Titans. Pressed into service for the opener when Sam Ficken went on injured reserve, Badgley missed his only field goal attempt and one of two field goals in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

    Tennessee released him the next day and turned to Randy Bullock, who has had the job since. Bullock has made 11 of 13 field goals and 14 of 15 PATs. Ficken remains on injured reserve.

    Indianapolis added Badgley to its practice squad last Thursday.

    “Yeah, the past week was kind of watching football on Sunday to get the itch to get back out there,” he said. “I come out here. Got a workout in. Go through practice. Everything you kind of go through.”

    Badgley actually started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis in 2018. He failed to make the roster at the start of that season but eventually caught on with the Los Angeles Chargers and remained with them for all or parts of three seasons.

    “I have always had high praise for this organization,” Badgley said. “They gave me a shot. … This organization is high class. It’s cool to be back.”

