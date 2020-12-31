NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Henry: Second Straight Rushing Title Secondary to Rival's Sadness

The Tennessee Titans running back said he reached out to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, who won't play this week following the death of his father.
Author:
Publish date:

Derrick Henry has reached a milestone that has been a storyline since the start of the season.

The Tennessee Titans running back has taken the league’s rushing title for a second consecutive season -- a rare accomplishment.

While the king will keep his crown, the exciting race Henry ran away with in recent weeks came to an unfortunate end with devastating news on Wednesday. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who trails Henry by 220 yards, will not play in Week 17. His father, James Cook, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away Tuesday. He was 46 years old.

“Me and Dalvin talk a lot throughout the season,” Henry said. “We are always encouraging each other, telling each other good game. I reached out to him and told him I was praying for his family and sent my condolences.

“It’s bigger than football. It’s his dad. Very sad and I feel for him and his family.”

With one game remaining, Henry, who recently earned his second career Pro Bowl selection, has a career-high 1,777 rushing yards on the season. Cook, who also earned a second career Pro Bowl nod a few weeks ago, will end the season with a career-best 1,557 rushing yards.

Not too long ago, the race for the rushing title was a two-horse, neck-and-neck race. In November, at one of the race's closest points, Henry tabbed Cook as the “best back in football.”

In his last seven games, Henry has stormed away with it, rushing for 100 yards or more four times and more than 200 yards once. While Cook has rushed for 100 yards or more in four of his last six games, that was quite not enough to keep up with Henry’s torrid pace.

Henry will become the 10th player to win the rushing title in back-to-back seasons since 1953. All nine of the previous running backs to do it have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, a place the 26-year-old Henry appears to be destined for when his career comes to a close.

But his thoughts right now will be with a friend and fellow competitor who lost an important piece of his life far too soon.

“The rushing title, you know, that’s an accomplishment for the offensive line and everybody that’s blocking for you,” Henry said. “Like I said, prayers up to Dalvin Cook and his family.”

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings are the leading contenders for the 2020 NFL rushing title.
News

Henry: Second Straight Rushing Title Secondary to Rival's Sadness

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during their football game Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
News

NFL Power Rankings: A Crisis of Confidence

An Auburn Tigers helmet shown on the main stage coach during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame.
News

Auburn Asks Jeff Fisher's Son to Speak Up During Bowl Game

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) and his teammates celebrate the overtime win on a five yard touchdown run during the over time period at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans at Texans: What to Know

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: The Usual Suspects

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cody Hollister (16) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

Practice Squad Wide Receiver Returns from COVID Reserve List

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) walks out of the tunnel before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Henry Keeps Crown as NFL Rushing King

The scene on Second Avenue North shortly after an explosion the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans Chip In to Charity After Downtown Bomb Blast

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Another Titans' Specialist Goes on COVID Reserve List