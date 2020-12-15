Former Titans Receiver Released

Tajaé Sharpe played in just four games and did not catch a single pass with the Minnesota Vikings.

Tajaé Sharpe saw his move to the Minnesota Vikings as a chance to re-start his career, which trended in the wrong direction during his four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

As it turned out, he never really got going with his new team.

The Vikings waived the wide receiver Monday. Sharpe appeared in four of Minnesota’s 13 contests and did not catch a pass. He played a total of 28 snaps in those games, including five Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Coincidentally, in another move Minnesota added running back Khalfani Muhammad, also a Titans draft pick, to their practice squad. Muhammad was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has yet to play in an NFL regular season game.

Sharpe was a fifth-round selection in 2016. He was a revelation as a rookie, when he started 10 games and caught 41 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns. After an injury sidelined him for all of 2017, his production dipped each of the next two years. He caught 26 passes in 2018 and 25 in 2019.

Tennessee allowed him to become a free agent in the offseason, and he signed with the Vikings shortly after they traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. That seemed to create an opportunity with an offense for Sharpe, who was a record-setting receiver at the University of Massachusetts.

From Inside the Vikings (part of the SI.com NFL community):

The Vikings drafting Justin Jefferson a month later made Sharpe's chances at playing time less bright, although he still figured to have a role of some sort. He made the initial 53-man roster along with Adam Thielen, Jefferson, Bisi Johnson, and Chad Beebe, but never showed enough in practice or games to earn consistent playing time.

Sharpe was in the lineup for the first two games of the season but was inactive in Week 3 when Tennessee played at Minnesota. He did not play another game until Nov. 29.

As a vested veteran, he immediately becomes a free agent and can sign with any team he chooses.