Report: Titans to Interview Experienced Offensive Coordinator

It is possible that Mike Vrabel once again will promote from within when he names the Tennessee Titans’ next offensive coordinator.

At the very least, though, he plans to look around.

NFL.com reported Saturday night that Pep Hamilton will interview with the Titans “in the coming days” regarding their opening at offensive coordinator. Hamilton also will talk to the Pittsburgh Steelers about the same position with that franchise, per the report.

A separate report indicated that the Titans also wanted to talk to Tim Kelly, who has been the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, but the Texans denied that request. Kelly is the older brother of Tennessee's starting right tackle, Dennis Kelly.

Hamilton is best known for his work with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the NFL and in college. Hamilton was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2013-15 after having served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Stanford during Luck’s last two seasons there (2011-12).

The 46-year-old spent 2020 as quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to that, he was head coach of the XFL’s DC Defenders until that league’s abrupt ending last spring (his team was 3-2), spent two seasons on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at the university of Michigan (2017-18) and one season as associate head coach/offense for the Cleveland Browns (2016).

Hamilton also has coached quarterbacks for the Chicago Bears (2007-09), San Francisco 49ers (2006) and New York Jets (2003-05). He first made the jump to the NFL after five seasons at Howard University, the last three as offensive coordinator.

The Titans are in need of an offensive coordinator because Arthur Smith, who had the job for the past two seasons, is now the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. The current Tennessee staff includes one member who has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, tight ends coach Todd Downing (Oakland, 2017). Quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara was an offensive coordinator in the Arena Football League for three seasons (2005, 2007-08) and has been a head coach in multiple indoor leagues.

Vrabel has given no indication as to when he expects to name a replacement for Smith.