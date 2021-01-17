Titans Players Delight in Ravens' Postseason Demise

Baltimore lost at Buffalo seven days after its midfield celebration at Nissan Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t take to midfield for any celebrations Saturday night the way they did seven days earlier at Nissan Stadium.

They had no reason. The Ravens never led and ultimately lost 17-3 to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff game at Buffalo.

However, Tennessee Titans players – past and present – took to Twitter to celebrate the Bills’ historic triumph and trolled the Ravens on Twitter. And they felt completely justified in doing so.

In Week 11, players and coaches from Tennessee and Baltimore got into a pregame confrontation after the Titans ran out of the tunnel and to the Ravens’ logo at M&T Bank Stadium. Titans players have said that they have done that before every game for several seasons, going back to when Mike Mularkey was head coach.

The Ravens responded in kind during last weekend’s wild card contest as they celebrated Marcus Peters’ fourth-quarter interception that effectively assured Tennessee’s 20-13 defeat.

All Titans gathered some of the best reactions.

Linebacker Will Compton was outspoken this week about the Ravens’ logo celebration on Bussin’ With the Boys, the popular Barstool Sports podcast he co-hosts with his teammate and friend, left-tackle Taylor Lewan. As promised, he tweeted a picture of the Ravens dancing on the Titans’ logo and photo shopped the infamous crying Michael Jordan face on to each of the players that participated in the celebration.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones said, “Meeting at logo.... then Cabo? @Ravens.

Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler, posted a GIF of Bills star quarterback Josh Allen dancing:

Former linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who played six seasons with the Titans, had perhaps the best message for the Ravens.

“See the thing about winning in the playoffs is that you have to stay humble!” Woodyard said.

Tennessee and Baltimore have become a sneaky good rivalry matchup, especially recently. The Titans defeated the Ravens in the regular-season matchup before coming up short in the postseason. The teams have faced each other five times in the postseason since the early 2000s. The Ravens hold a 3-2 advantage in those meetings, and the road team has won every time.

The franchises will not meet in the 2021 regular season, but if they encounter one another once again in the postseason, you can bet the center of the field – whichever field it happens to be – will take center stage.