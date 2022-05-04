No Question O-Line Answers Remain Elusive

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ neediest position group in the days leading up to the NFL Draft was the offensive line.

They had parted ways with two of five starters – left guard Rodger Saffold and right tackle David Quessenberry – and there weren’t absolute certainties on the roster to replace them.

That led to many forecasts of an offensive lineman for the Titans in the first round last Thursday.

Everything changed, however, following Thursday’s trade of A.J. Brown to Philadelphia, a move that necessitated the selection of wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 pick.

Tennessee did address the offensive line when it chose Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round. But it’s still fair to say there are questions about what the starting five will look like when the 2022 season kicks off.

That uncertainty was reflected in the post-draft positional rankings of ESPN’s Mike Clay, who ranked the Titans’ offensive line 23rd out of 32 teams. On a scale of 0-to-4, Clay gave the Titans a 1.3. It was the second-lowest grade of any position group on the offense. Only the wide receivers, at 0.9, had a lower rating.

In that light, let’s look at three key questions surrounding the Titans’ offensive line?