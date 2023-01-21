Carthon: 'We're Here to Build a Team'

The first-time general manager hopes to avoid some of the mistakes made by others who focused on the wrong things in player acquisition.

NASHVILLE – If Ran Carthon is true to his word, he should be able to avoid some of the mistakes made by the Tennessee Titans general managers who preceded him.

Carthon, officially introduced Friday as the franchise’s new head of the personnel department, spoke at length – among myriad subjects – about his approach to the job, including some of the things that he does not want to do.

Most notably, the 41-year-old who has spent time in the front offices of three other franchises said that he does not want to waste time and effort on players who are not right for what the Titans want to do.

“We’re not here to collect talent,” Carthon said. “We’re here to build a team. So, being able to pull from all my different experiences – I tell my kids all the time – every situation is a learning situation. You either learn what to do or what not to do.

“So, I’ve taken from all of those lessons what to do and what not to do.”

The Titans era (1999-present) has provided some clear evidence of what this franchise does not wat to do – or at least what is does not want to do again.

Few Titans draft picks ever were as talented as cornerback Pacman Jones. General manager Floyd Reese and coach Jeff Fisher settled on Jones with the sixth overall pick of the 2005 draft despite reported concerns about his character. Jones played just 30 games over two seasons with Tennessee before a series of off-the-field missteps led to a year-long league suspension and his eventual release.

Jones, at least, was a highly productive and well-rounded player in college. Even with the Titans, there were moments that his ability translated into production. For example, in his second season he led the league in punt return average and took three back for touchdowns.

Others came to the Titans, however, having done far less in their college careers.

In 2007, they selected running back Chris Henry in second round (50th overall) despite the fact that he rushed for just 892 yards in four years at the University of Arizona. Henry was a physical specimen who dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine. In three seasons with the Titans he carried 32 times for 122 yards.

“I remember Coach Bill Parcells told me one time – running back is a production-based position,” Carthon said. “If you didn't get yards in high school and college, you're not getting them on this level. If you look at Derrick (Henry)’s history, he got yards in high school, he got them in college, and he has them at this level.”

Tennessee is proof, however, that such a notion is not exclusive to running back.

In 2015, the Titans used a second-round choice (40th overall) on wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, three years removed from his ranking as the country’s No. 1 high school recruit and following two marginally productive college seasons. Jon Robinson became general manager the next season and quickly traded Green-Beckham, whose NFL career ultimately last 31 games and included 68 receptions.

Robinson, though, made one of the most dubious selections in franchise history in his first draft when Tennessee took outside linebacker Kevin Dodd with the 33rd overall choice. Dodd was a one-season wonder at Clemson after three seasons of minimal – at best – playing time. He never successfully transitioned to the pro game and was out of the league before the end of his second season.

To avoid such missteps, Carthon plans to work closely with head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff – the word collaboration was used repeatedly – to make sure everyone is in agreement on what types of players are best for the Titans.

“The best way I’ve seen it done is when the head coach and the GM are in lock-step,” Carthon said. “It’s my job, it’s our job as scouts to execute Mike’s and this coaching staff’s vision. I’m not calling plays on Sunday. I’m not designing plays throughout the week.

“So, it’s our job to bring the right players in here to execute his vision.”

That doesn’t always necessarily mean the best players.