Rookie D-Lineman's Time has Come

NASHVILLE – The first call he made was to his mother.

It had to be.

She was the one who moved Sam Okuayinonu to the United States from Liberia in 2011, mother and son hoping to better their lives through education when they settled in Boston.

Clara Okuayinonu also was the one who funded the early stages of Sam Okuayinonu’s long and unusual college-football journey, which included one year at Coahoma Community College (Miss.) and two at Mesabi Range Community College (Minn.) before he arrived at the University of Maryland in 2019.

So when the 24-year-old defensive lineman got word last week he’d been promoted from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster, he knew who needed to be the first to know.

“She just started crying – she was crying because she was so excited,” Okuayinonu said. “She has been with me throughout this whole journey, my football journey. ... She’s always been there supporting me, so she knew how much this meant to me and how much it means to us. Better times, man.”

Whether or not Okuayinonu plays Sunday in Washington – and how much the 6-1, 269-pound defensive lineman will eventually contribute to the Titans – remains to be seen.

But the man known to teammates and coaches as “Sam O.” is intriguing, in part because there is the possibility of untapped potential in the strong, athletic prospect.

A soccer player growing up in Monrovia, Liberia, Okuayinonu didn’t even begin playing football until his senior year at Lowell High in Massachusetts.

“I used to be all soccer, but my cousin – my senior year (in high school), he was like, `You kind of big, you should try (football) out. Why don’t you try it out, man?’” Okuayinonu said. “So I just kind of tried it out. I didn’t really like it at first, but the more I played the game, the more I loved the game.”

Okuayinonu’s late start meant he had to attract the attention of major college scouts via the junior college route, which led to his combined three years in Mississippi and Minnesota before earning a scholarship to Maryland.

He was passed over in the draft last April, likely because he was considered a ‘tweener – not necessarily long and lean enough for the edge, not necessarily big and stout enough for the interior defensive line.

But Titans coaches have been impressed by Okuayinonu’s skills and high motor, the attributes that helped him post 55 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks during his final season at Maryland when he earned third-team All-Big 10 honors.

“He just shows up – you turn the film on, watch the (scout) team, watch special teams, you notice him,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “He’s going hard. He’s trying to play with technique and fundamentals. A guy practices like that and it usually correlates. … I think he’s earned an opportunity to get out there and play, and I’m excited to kind of see where he is.”

Added Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo, Okuayinonu’s college teammate at Maryland: “Man, he’s just a relentless player. Plays with a lot of power. Has quickness off the edge. But for me, it’s his toughness, and how relentless he is when he plays. That’s what’s most I admire about him.”

If he’s active on Sunday, Okuayinonu will likely see most of his action on the edge, where the Titans are hurting due to injuries to Harold Landry, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi. He has the versatility, however, to move into different spots on the defensive line.

Okuayinonu said when he got word earlier this week that general manager Jon Robinson wanted to speak to him, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

But when Robinson complimented Okuayinonu’s work ethic and improved skills – and then told him he’d earned a promotion to the Titans’ 53-man roster – Okuayinonu couldn’t contain his emotion.

“It was crazy, a great moment,” Okuayinonu said. “I gave him a hug. I actually gave him a hug, a big hug. I was so happy.”

As soon as he left Robinson’s office, Okuayinonu placed the call to his mother.

“It was great news,” Okuayinonu said. “A great time for me and my family.”

Then Okuayinonu retweeted a one-word social-media post – “Deakonti” – that has a special meaning in his native language.

“It means everything has time – there’s a time for everything,” Okuayinonu said. “Just waiting your time, waiting for your moment, doing everything you can to get there -- and then when your time comes, making the best out of the situation, taking advantage of the opportunities.”

A large one may await on Sunday.