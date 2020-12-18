Tajaé Sharpe Catches On With New Team

Maybe there will be enough passes to go around with Tajaé Sharpe’s new team that a few actually will come his way.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to sign the former Tennessee Titans wide receiver to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. Sharpe worked out for the Chiefs earlier this week after the Minnesota Vikings released him.

Kansas City is the only NFL team that averages better than 300 passing yards per game (317.5). Its 347 completions (nearly all of them by reigning NFL most valuable player Patrick Mahomes) rank third in the league as do its 33 touchdown passes.

Minnesota has attempted 400 passes in 14 games, which is fewer than all but three other NFL teams.

Sharpe played just four contests and 28 total snaps for the Vikings, who signed him to a one-year, $1 million free-agent deal early in the offseason. He was targeted three times and did not have a reception.

A fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2016, he averaged 30.7 catches over three seasons with Tennessee (2016, 18-19). He missed all of the 2017 season with an injury after he caught 41 passes, still a career-high, as a rookie. For his career, Sharpe has 92 receptions for 1,167 yards with eight touchdowns. His four touchdown catches in 2019 were second among the Titans.

Kansas City’s active roster currently includes just four wide receivers and another four on the practice squad with one more designated to return from injured reserve. None of those on the practice squad have the experience Sharpe does.

Sharpe’s addition will not be official until he clears COVID-19 protocols.