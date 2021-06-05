Downing Endorses Current Group of Wide Receivers

As talk of a trade for Julio Jones continues, the Tennessee Titans' new offensive coordinator says he is comfortable with what he has.

As the Julio Jones watch continues, Todd Downing remains confident in the Tennessee Titans’ current group of wide receivers and what they can accomplish this season.

“I am very comfortable with the level of competition we have there,” the Titans’ new offensive coordinator said this week. “I think we have a wide variety of skillsets. I am excited to see these guys take opportunities to step in and take extended reps.”

As speculation grows over Jones’ fit in Tennessee, Downing made no effort to suggest the seven-time Pro Bowler and sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft would be an upgrade over those already on the roster. In fact, he doubled down on his belief and lauded the current receivers’ ability to excel in his scheme.

“Versatility carries over into the wide receiver room as well,” Downing said. “I think that the group really embodies and embraces that work-me, plug-me and play-me mentality. As you add more pieces that are versatile, it helps open things up for everyone else. We are excited about that.”

One of those Downing praised specifically was Josh Reynolds, a free agent addition this offseason and the presumed starter opposite A.J. Brown. If the Titans trade for Jones, it is likely no player would be more impacted than Reynolds, who never caught more than 52 passes in four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s hungry. I think he knows the game. He has pretty good savviness to him and football IQ,” Downing said. “There is room for growth wherever you’re at in your career. I think Josh is excited to make some strides.”

No one has any questions about Brown, a 2020 Pro Bowler and a 1,000-yard receiver in each of his first two seasons. The 2019 second-round pick has made no secret of his desire to see Jones on the field and in the huddle with him, but either way the expectation is that Brown will be the Titans’ No. 1 receiver this fall.

“A.J. fits into that playmaker category,” Downing said. “Those are guys you look for ways to get them the ball and rely on their strengths and hope they continue to ascend like everyone else.”

Downing doesn’t necessarily have control over who’s on the roster. He just coaches the guys who are currently there.

However, when he looks at his wide receiver group, and the additions made by the organization this offseason, he is eager to see their development as well as their contributions.

“I am excited again about the competition we have at the different spots on offense,” he said. “My job is to coach the guys that are here, and I am doing that to the best of my ability each day. … I am excited to see where they finish up by the time we get to the real ball.”

Many others are interested to see if they can add one particular big name to that group.