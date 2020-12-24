Teammates Call Compton's New 'Do a Don't

The Tennessee Titans (jokingly) placed Will Compton on the Thursday injury report.

No, he is not actually injured. According to his teammates, he just had a really bad day at the barbershop.

The veteran linebacker posted a picture of his new hairdo on Twitter, calling it a “low skin fade.” He explained in a separate tweet that he is trying to mimic a style seen in the Peaky Blinders, a popular series on Netflix.

Many media outlets, both local and national, started to pick up on Compton’s haircut and what his teammates had to say about it, including Sports Center, The Checkdown, Bleacher Report, NFL Network and others.

“There are no words to describe what he was thinking,” veteran offensive guard Rodger Saffold said in a press conference. “I have seen many haircuts throughout my career. Just to tell you guys, if he was asking for a low fade, there was zero blend, zero fade. He basically got cut all the way down to the scalp.

“It’s just a terrible, terrible look. And you guys (media) can tell him I said that.”

Others chimed in with some thoughts of their own. Linebacker Rashaan Evans let out a hearty chuckle when asked about Compton’s new look.

“I was looking at Will and I was like, ‘Was that on purpose, or was it on accident? Because if it was an accident, you probably need to fire your barber,’” Evans remarked. “The thing about Peaky Blinders when I saw the picture, his looked pretty good. Will’s is there, but it’s not quite there.

“Either way, I am just happy he was able to do it and, you know, he’s the type of guy when he does something, he goes all the way. So, I respect that from him.”

Second-year wide receiver A.J. Brown offered a simpler solution.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “You need to start over. Cut it all off and start over.”