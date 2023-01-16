Falcons Assistant a Candidate for Offensive Coordinator

Charles London spent one season on Mike Munchak's staff in Tennessee, worked with Mike Vrabel in Houston and worked for Arthur Smith the last two years.

Arthur Smith won’t return to run the Tennessee Titans offense.

It is possible, though, that the Titans could bring in some of Smith’s influence.

Charles London will interview to be the Titans offensive coordinator, according to a CBS Sports report Monday morning.

London has spent the last two seasons working under Smith as quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons. His experience with Atlanta’s offense would ease the transition in Tennessee if he is hired. After all, the Titans did not tear up their scheme when Smith left in 2021 to take the job in Atlanta. They simply promoted Todd Downing from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator, and Downing and the offensive staff went continued to work with and adjust the scheme that was in place.

Franchise officials also have requested permission to interview two Kansas City Chiefs assistants, according to a Sunday morning report.

Downing was fired on Jan. 9, two days after the end of the regular season.

London is familiar with Tennessee. He was an offensive assistant/quality control coach in 2011, Mike Munchak’s first season as head coach.

Plus, London also has a direct connection to current Titans coach Mike Vrabel. The two worked together for four years as assistant coaches with the Houston Texans (2014-17). London was running backs coach during that time, and Vrabel was linebackers coach (2014-16) and defensive coordinator (2017).

Before Atlanta, London spent three years (2018-20) as running backs coach with the Chicago Bears, an organization with which he also worked as an offensive assistant (2007-09). In his initial stint with the Bears, he worked with the wide receivers. He also has experience in the college ranks, as running backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Penn State (2012-13) and as graduate assistant (2004-05) and running backs coach (2006) at Duke University, where he was a backup running back.