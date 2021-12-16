Thursday Injury Report: As Usual, Landry Listed, Likely to Play

NASHVILLE – There was little change in the Tennessee Titans’ injury report Thursday.

On balance, it was a change for the better.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry was the only one whose status changed from the previous day. He was a full participant after having been limited on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

The only other difference was the addition of outside linebacker Derick Roberson, who did not participate because of an illness.

At the start of the Titans’ recent open week, coach Mike Vrabel noted that Landry was “battling” even though he was not at 100 percent. Landry played a season-low 41 snaps the day before against the New England Patriots and in the first game back, Sunday against Jacksonville, he was on the field for 42 snaps. There have been just three games this season in which Landry has played fewer than 78 percent of the time on defense, and those were two of them.

This is the seventh straight game for which he has been included on the injury report. Nonetheless, he has played every game this season and 60 straight overall, dating back to Week 2 of his rookie season and is second to safety Kevin Byard in the number of snaps played on the Titans defense in 2021.

He leads Tennessee with a career-high 11 sacks.

“I value being available as a player,” Landry said. “So, if I’m walking, I’m playing. That’s just how my mindset is. There’s no doubt in my mind. I want to be out there. So, it’s just that simple.”

The complete Titans-Steelers injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (ankle), S Dane Cruikshank (illness), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), DL Larrell Murchison (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (illness), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: none. Full participation: OLB Harold Landry (hamstring).

PITTSBURGH

Did not practice: DE Montravuis Adams (COVID-IR), T Zach Banner (knee), DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and TE Kevin Rader (hip). Limited participation: CB Joe Haden (foot) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) LB Full participation: DT Carlos Davis (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (quad), Robert Spillane (knee) and LB T.J. Watt (groin).