Titans Predicted to Land Colorado QB
The Tennessee Titans are putting all their eggs in Will Levis' basket this season, and it will make or break the future of the 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick out of Kentucky.
Levis started nine games in his rookie year, but he didn't look as sharp as he could have. But with a new coaching staff, new scheme and new receivers, the Titans hope Levis can succeed this season. However, if he doesn't succeed with his updated and elevated offense, Tennessee will likely be picking high again in next year's draft where quarterbacks are expected to go pretty high.
ESPN analyst Field Yates curated a recent mock draft where the Titans select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 4 overall pick.
"If Tennessee is picking this high, it would -- like with the Panthers -- at least invite questions about whether to address quarterback again. I would argue yes for the Titans, though, as Will Levis being a second-round pick last year makes the financial side of this situation far less complicated than Carolina's predicament, allowing them to move on from him. Sanders could wind up in the conversation for the first overall pick of the draft, as he's an absolutely surgical pocket passer. He completed 69.3% of his throws last season and threw just three interceptions. He has great arm strength and pristine accuracy," Yates writes.
Sanders, the son of NFL legend and Colorado coach Deion, is one of the top quarterbacks in the country heading into the college football season. He's expected to be a contender for the Heisman Trophy, especially if the Buffaloes are winning football games in the new Big 12.
But win or lose, Sanders has the tools to be a sound quarterback at the next level. He threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions last season at Colorado, his first year with the program after two years at Jackson State.
If Sanders can have another year like that in 2024, he will be a potential top pick in the draft and the Titans could consider picking him.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!