John Franklin-Myers Hypes Titans Fans After Signing

Entering the beginning of free agency's first stage just yesterday, the Tennessee Titans' (now depleted) cap space would've allowed the team to sign just about anybody. Having at one point held the highest cap ceiling in the NFL, Tennessee appeared to be one of just a few teams with a true "blank check" capability.

Yet, a crucial aspect of any player being pulled into a new environment is their individual desire to be there beyond the number on the check that necessitates it. At the end of the day, why make someone a Titan if they ultimately don't want to be?

In the case of defensive end John Franklin-Myers, though, Tennessee seems to have managed both. After signing the defensive game-changer to a sizable contract, Myers himself took to X (Twitter) to share his excitement for the move with fans online.

Myers' Excitement Online

"An honor, I'm all in!" he wrote, tagging the official Titans account in the process. The post would climb to more than 4,000 likes, much to the satisfaction of a Tennessee fanbase that has had little to be excited about in recent, cumbersome memory.

To boot, Myers wasn't the only one taking to the internet to spread the good news about his move to Nashville. DT Jeffery Simmons and (recently acquired) EDGE Jermaine Johnson, a former teammate of Myers, also shared their hype around the Titans' newest tackler.

Simmons said, "it’s up!!" to which Myers replied, "To the ceiling bruh!!!" Johnson, on the other hand, had been openly recruiting Myers since Robert Saleh brought him to Tennessee by way of a trade just over a week prior,

"Time to take my recruiter hat off. We went 1/1 chat," he joked, celebrating the success of his quasi-recruiting venture with already excited fans online. The Titans faithful are having fun now, and rightfully so, although the team really may just be getting started.

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time and Money Leftover

Tennessee, especially assuming a few more cuts, will have additional money to spend if they want to keep meeting needs prior to draft night in April.

The latter will be an entirely different debate and debacle, but so long as the Titans prioritize players like Myers - who want to be in Tennessee and take pride in the franchise - any impending change can be welcomed with open arms.

In spite of an entirely new coaching staff and players across the board, the current Titans' regime feels closer to what it should be now than it has in a long time. Robert Saleh is off to a great start.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!