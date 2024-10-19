Three Things to Watch: Titans vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans have an uphill battle for themselves as they take on the first-place Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 7.
The game is a matchup between one of the league's best and not-so-best, but anything can happen on any given Sunday.
Here's a look at three things to watch for the Week 7 matchup:
Amari Cooper's Bills Debut
The Bills made a big trade earlier in the week, acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns to give Josh Allen another weapon on offense. He is expected to face a Titans secondary that isn't close to 100 percent.
Chidobe Awuzie suffered a groin injury earlier in the year and is currently on injured reserve while former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed is questionable with a quad injury he suffered last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans' reserves will have to step up, but it could provide Cooper with a good chance for a strong Bills debut.
Will Offensive Struggles Continue?
The Titans offense has failed to get into a rhythm all season long, and this could be a difficult game to get things back on track in a hostile environment against one of the league's best teams.
Matters are only worse considering the fact that Tyjae Spears is out with a hamstring injury. Tony Pollard should get a majority of the carries, while Julius Chestnut and practice squad member Joshua Kelley back him up.
However, if Will Levis can get the unit under control, it could be the massive confidence boost everyone involved needs in order to take off and gain some momentum for the next part of the season.
Can Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins Get Involved?
The Titans have struggled to get their top two receivers going this season, which has led to some frustration, especially from Calvin Ridley.
If Tennessee can find a way to get those two going again, it will get the offense cooking and maybe give it that spark that it desperately needs.
