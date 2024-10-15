Could Titans Trade Unhappy WR to Chiefs?
As the 2024 NFL season heads towards the November 5th trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans are becoming a team that is being talked about a lot.
Following a rough 1-4 start to the year, the Titans could very well be open to selling off some talent. DeAndre Hopkins has been the most talked about player that could be moved. However, another wide receiver is now receiving some trade buzz.
Of course, that wide receiver is none other that Calvin Ridley.
Following the team's 20-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts this week, Ridley did not hold back from talking about his frustration with his role. Could that potentially lead to a trade?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports took a look at some possible trade destinations if Tennessee becomes open to trading Ridley. To no one's surprise, the Kansas City Chiefs are a team that made it on the list.
"Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been the same player as last year but he could continue to get worse without Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown. Mahomes doesn’t need a fastest receiver but one to catch deep balls on the field along the sideline. Rookie Xavier Worthy is perfect for slant route situations while Ridley is the man for the deep-threat," Palacios wrote.
Would Ridley actually make sense as a potential trade target for the Chiefs?
Kansas City has never shied away from making a big move to get better. When that move entails giving Patrick Mahomes more weapons to work with, they have been even more aggressive.
Ridley would certainly help take the Chiefs' offense to the next level. Depending on what kind of price tag the Titans place on him, trading for him could make a lot of sense for Kansas City.
So far this season, Ridley has caught nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. It's clear why the 29-year-old wideout is frustrated with his role.
With the Chiefs, Ridley would almost instantly become the No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. Playing with a quarterback like Mahomes would certainly unlock his full potential.
It's a move that would make sense, but Kansas City doesn't have a lot of financial wiggle room. The logistics of a trade between the Chiefs and Tennessee could be difficult, but they certainly can't be written off as a potential suitor if Ridley hits the trade block.
