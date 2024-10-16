Titans Predicted to Trade Star Defender
The Tennessee Titans are becoming one of the most watched teams leading up to the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. Looking at the roster, there are quite a few players who could get moved.
Obviously, the top name that has been making the rounds in the rumor mill is veteran star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. It seems like almost a forgone conclusion that the Titans will end up moving him. However, there is another star that could be made available.
Jeffery Simmons, the team's star defensive tackle, could be on the move as well if the right deal is offered.
Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports has predicted that Simmons will, in fact, be moved before the trade deadline.
"Trading Simmons would save the Titans about $8 million in cap space for 2025 and get him almost entirely off their books by 2026. But if you're a team looking to bolster your defensive line for the rest of 2-24 and foreseeable future, Simmons could be worth giving up a haul," Phalen wrote. "Any team that trades for Simmons would owe him just under $1 million for every game played in 2024 and could retain his services in 2025 for $18 million. It's worth making a call if you're a buyer."
Granted, that's just an opinion of a writer. Let's take a closer look at if trading Simmons actually makes sense for Tennessee.
Does Trading Jeffery Simmons Make Sense for the Titans?
At 27 years old, the Titans could absolutely continue to build around Simmons defensively. He's an elite defensive tackle and one of the faces of the franchise for Tennessee.
So far this season, Simmons has played in four games, racking up 15 tackles and a sack.
That being said, the Titans are nowhere near being a serious contender. They have a lot of work to do and it could be a few years before they're a serious threat in the AFC again.
Simmons has one more year on his contract before a potential out in 2026. There is a good chance at some point in the near future Tennessee would have to work out some kind of new deal with him. Would they be willing to spend the kind of money he'll be looking to get?
If that answer is no, the Titans should go ahead and move on. They would be able to land a decent return if they were to trade Simmons.
Moving him at this point in time when his value is at a high would make sense. They should certainly be open to listening to offers. If the right one comes along and it can improve the franchise long-term, they should make the deal.
To answer the question, yes, it does make sense for Tennessee to be open to a Simmons trade. Will they end up moving him? That is a comletely different question, but they would need to be impressed with the offer being made.
All of that being said, Simmons is certainly a name to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks. Phalen clearly thinks that the Titans will trade him, but that's just an opinion at this point in time.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!