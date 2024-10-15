Titans Opponent Lands Blockbuster Amari Cooper Trade
The Buffalo Bills are making a surprising trade ahead of Week 7's matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Orchard Park.
Per reports from FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bills have traded for Cleveland Browns veteran receiver Amari Cooper. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are receiving draft picks in exchange.
Here's the full trade:
Bills get: Amari Cooper, sixth-round pick
Browns get: third- and seventh-round picks
Cooper, 30, is in his 10th NFL season. The Bills are now the fourth team he's been on in his career and the move marks the third time he's been traded.
Cooper began his career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015 after being the No. 4 overall pick. He was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season. After three-and-a-half productive seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns prior to the 2022 campaign.
This year, the Browns have gotten out to a 1-5 start and are trending down with each passing week. Cooper has been one of the bright spots, as he led the team in catches (24) receiving yards (250) and receiving touchdowns (two) before the trade news broke.
In his career, Cooper has made it to five Pro Bowls while starting 139 of 146 regular-season games. In. During that span, he's tallied 691 catches for 9,736 yards and 62 touchdowns. Last season with the Browns, he finished with a career-high 1,250 receiving yards despite only playing in 15 games. This helped him earn his fifth Pro Bowl nod.
The Titans will kick off Week 7 against Cooper, Josh Allen and the Bills at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is coming off a Week 6 win over the New York Jets.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!