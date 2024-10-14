Titans Coach Gets Brutally Honest About Will Levis, Offense
Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans were unable to come through with a much-needed win in Week 6 action against the Indianapolis Colts. Behind another disappointing offensive performance, the Titans lost by a final score of 20-17.
Throughout the first five games of the season, the offensive struggles have been consistent. Will Levis, the team's second-year starting quarterback, has played poorly.
Following the loss to the Colts, Callahan spoke out with some honest truths about the offense. It's very clear that he's not happy at all with what the unit has been producing.
“We run the ball well, but you have to throw the ball well and do it with some efficiency," Callahan said. We have not done a good enough job of doing that. We have to put guys in better positions and that's on me. You have to be able to throw the ball in the NFL to win. We lean into our strength, which is running the football. When the game is tight, you have to make the throws to win.”
Some will take that as direct shots at Levis. Honestly, he probably is directing some of it at his quarterback.
Levis ended up throwing for just 95 yards in the entire game. He completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts, while also throwing one touchdown and on interception.
Those numbers are not going to come close to getting the job done for the Tennessee offense.
Callahan is 100 percent right. If the Titans are unable to move the football through the air, they're going to lose football games. That has been proven throughout this season so far.
Due to Levis' struggles, fans and the media have been calling for Tennessee to continue replacing him. Some think Mason Rudolph should have an opportunity, while others are hoping to see the team target a replacement for Levis during the offseason.
Ideally, Levis will be able to figure things out over the next week or two. They spent a high second-round pick on him and need to see something out of him.
Unfortunately, as of right now, that isn't happening. Callahan is clearly getting frustarted, as are the players and fans.
Things are not looking good right now with the Titans. That could change quickly, but heading into Week 7 there will be a lot of outside noise and a lot of criticism the team will hear.
