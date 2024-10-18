Insider Reveals Asking Price for Titans WR
There have been a lot of rumors swirling around Tennessee Titans veteran star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Following the two big wide receiver trades involving Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, many believe that Hopkins will be the next big domino to fall.
While there is belief he will be traded, Hopkins has been very open about enjoying his time with the Titans. He doesn't appear to be very interested in a trade at this point in time.
However, the team will have to make the best decision from a business perspective. Hopkins doesn't appear likely to be a long-term fit for them team and they should get value for him while they can.
There is a very good chance that they could lose him in the offseason anyway.
That being said, there is a very real possibility that they could move him before the November 5th trade deadline.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero recently spoke out and revealed the expected trade return for Hopkins. He believes it will be a fourth or a fifth-round pick.
"Look at some of the recent trades that have happened. You saw the Keenan Allen move. You saw the Stefon Diggs move. Is DeAndre Hopkins in that group, talent-wise? Yeah, for sure," Pelissero said. "Those trades were essentially a fourth rounder, fourth or fifth, in that range, and you would think that'd be kind of the range for a DeAndre Hopkins trade."
Pelissero also said that he's not saying Hopkins has requested a trade, but that the veteran wide receiver could very well go to the team and request one.
"I'm not saying this has happened (a trade request) with Hop," he said. "But he has every right to go to the Titans organization and say, 'Hey, I'm at this age, I can still play, I've never won a championship ... can I go and try to chase a ring in some capacity?"
Hopkins is still an impact player at this stage of his career, but his prime is going to be gone very quickly. He's 32 years old and not getting any younger. Wanting to play for a contender would be nothing to shame him for if he chooses that route.
So far this season, Hopkins has caught 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. The Titans' offense has been a big disappointment as a whole, but he has still been solid when targeted.
All of that being said, a trade seems like a very strong possibility. Tennessee may hold onto him and keep him around, but it sure would make sense to trade him.
