Titans Could Play Without Star CB Against Bills
The Tennessee Titans are traveling to face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, but they could be missing a key player on defense for the game.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who has been battling through a quad injury, has been listed as questionable ahead of the contest.
Sneed did not practice all week for the Titans, but the fact that he has not yet been ruled out gives him a glimmer of hope to suit up against the Bills.
He told reporters earlier this week that he was "taking it day-by-day" when it came to his injury, which he suffered and played through during last week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Losing Sneed would be a massive blow for the defense, especially considering the fact that Chidobe Awuzie (groin) has been on injured reserve for the past few weeks. That could put the Titans down their top two corners against one of the best potential aerial attacks in the league in the Bills, who just acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.
Sneed would likely be expected to defend Cooper for at least part of the game if he were to appear for the Titans this weekend. However, with his status up in the air, the team needs to have multiple players ready to step into that role. Those players would be rookie fifth-round pick Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr. and Tre Avery, who was recently signed to the 53-man roster after being on the practice squad.
The Titans need Sneed healthy for the long haul, but not having him against Buffalo could make things a lot harder for them to win and get back into the swing of things.
