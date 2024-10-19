Analyst Blasts Titans WR Calvin Ridley
The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley in NFL free agency thinking that he would be a massive impact piece for the offense. So far through the first five games of the season, that has not been the case.
Ridley has been able to catch just nine passes for 141 yards and a touchdown this year.
Granted, Will Levis has struggled and the offense as a whole has been a disappointment. Ridley isn't the only player that has been playing below expectations.
That being said, he doesn't get a pass simply because the rest of the team is struggling as well.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report did not hold back on Ridley in a new piece revealing his thoughts on the NFL ahead of Week 7. He ripped into Ridley for his lack of production.
"Calvin Ridley has caught two passes on 14 targets over the last three weeks combined. I don't care how messy your quarterback situation is—that's unacceptable when you're making $23 million per year," Gagnon wrote.
When it's listed that he has had two catches on 14 targets in the last three games, it looks even worse for Ridley. He has been a completel non-factor and has been a massive waste of money for the Titans so far this season.
Throughout his career, Ridley has shown flashes of being a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. He has also disappeared at times. Tennessee is getting the worst that he has ever played this year.
Looking ahead to the future, there are a ton of questions that the Titans will need to answer. Is Levis the answer long-term at quarterback? What do they do at wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins and Ridley?
Could they consider trading Ridley or Hopkins before the November 5th NFL trade deadline? That could be a route to cut their losses on the lucrative contract they gave Ridley. Or, do they think that they can weather the storm and come out the other side and start playing up to their potential?
Only time will tell what Tennessee ends up doing. The franchise should be in a much better place than it is, but players haven't been playing to their capabilities.
Hopefully, they can figure things out in Week 7, although they have a tough matchup ahead of them on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Another bad week and the front office could start thinking about making some changes.
